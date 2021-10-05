Who has the most Arena points in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Arena mode in Fortnite is quite different from its well-known battle royale mode. However, it is still quite popular and players, especially professionals, do spend considerable time in that particular mode.

Fortnite Arena mode provides a wonderful space to practice the requisite skills to become more skilled in the game. This mode also provides gamers with Hype Points that are necessary to determine the gamer's participation in competitive leagues.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive fn.gg/LateGame The following statement was released today by Fortnite in response to questions about the popular game mode Late Game Arena."It's back." #LateGame The following statement was released today by Fortnite in response to questions about the popular game mode Late Game Arena."It's back." #LateGamefn.gg/LateGame https://t.co/SU2kCwXZDs

And obviously, since a point system exists, it goes without saying there will be someone who is at the very top of this illustrious list. This article will reveal the name of the gamer who currently has the most Arena Points in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Who leads the Arena Mode?

Arena is a competitive gamemode in Fortnite and gamers drop into this mode to increase their Hype Points as well as sharpen their skills in elimination and builds.

Currently, the Arena Mode is led by Clawftw who frequently streams his gameplay over Twitch. At the point of writing this article, the gamer has played 504 matches and has accumulated a total Hype of 60,800 with an average of 120.6 per match.

The gamer has an astounding 154 Arena Mode victories to his name and an average kill of 11.4 per match.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive The competitive season starts today. We've got an update on the Arena changes and competitive surveys arriving sometime next month!Learn about the changes and how to opt-in for surveys in our blog: fn.gg/S8CompUpdate The competitive season starts today. We've got an update on the Arena changes and competitive surveys arriving sometime next month!Learn about the changes and how to opt-in for surveys in our blog: fn.gg/S8CompUpdate

Fortnite Arena Mode is divided into three leagues; namely the Open, Contender, and the Champion League. Each league is further divided into separate divisions.

The list of divisions along with the Hype Points is given below:

Division 1- 0-249

Division 2- 250-449

Division 3- 500-999

Division 4- 1000-1499

Division 5- 1500-2499

Division 6- 2500-3999

Division 7- 4000-5999

Division 8- 6000-11999

Division 9- 12000-15999

Division 10- 16000 and above

The earnings of Hype Points vary according to the league and gamers are promoted or relegated on the basis of points scored. Gamers who are placed in the Championship League are the ones who are granted access to participate in competitive events that reward gamers with cash prizes along with other accolades.

