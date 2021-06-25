How to earn Fortnite Arena Points quickly: Climb the leagues in Arena mode

Fortnite's competitive mode offers players a chance to rise to the ranks and leaderboards with skill and genius plays. There are a few ways to gain Arena Points for players looking to surpass their current position, all of which deal with one mindset: playing for placement.

Some players may find themselves stuck at lower ranks and unable to progress past their current standings. Luckily, learning how to score Fortnite Arena Points more effectively isn't hard and players just need to stick to the following tips:

Fortnite Arena Point tips and tricks

Placement

Grabbing kills and finishing enemy players is one of the most rewarding feelings in Fortnite. However, when trying to climb ranks, its best to avoid fights until absolutely necessary or at the players' advantage.

The higher a player ranks, the lesser their elimination skills are worth. However, getting into the top 25 or so will give them many more points. Staying out of sight of other players leads to the best chances of lasting until the final few.

Fight when you have to, not to knock other players out. Let the other opponents do the dirty work and battle it out until a fight is forced.

Landing Spot

As with any Fornite game, picking the right starting point is key and can ultimately set up a quick victory. Named locations and major POIs are going to see heavy traffic from other players, thus leading to a higher chance of being eliminated.

While some places might have better loot pools, staying away from populated locations will help players survive and have the most loot by the end. Having the opportunity to loot up without an enemy stalking nearby increases a player's odds of ranking high in the match.

It's not necessary to land somewhere vacant completely distant from any good looting spot on the Fortnite map. Find somewhere that may see medium to low traffic and grab what's there to stock up for late-game.

Late-game engagements

This tip relates closely to the first one, placement, because it centers around patience for proper fights in the Fortnite Arena. When players survive to the last bunch, an easy method to get knocked out is to draw attention where multiple enemies try to take them down.

Players must wait for the opportunity to strike by sneaking up on unsuspecting players or watching a duo fight it out to eliminate the low health victor. Players should look for a good spot to hide or set up a good build and let the fight opportunities present themselves.

Forcing a situation is a risky idea, especially when taking on an enemy Fortnite player who may be more prepared. Players must analyze the situation carefully and decide what is the best move for the balance of survival and aggression.

As a reminder, marking the end of the competitive pre-season, Arena Hype Points will be reset with the release of v17.10. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 21, 2021

Fortnite Arena Points have been reset as of the 17.10 update, so players need to get back out there and climb the ranks. The above-mentioned tips will help players quickly grab those Arena Points and climb as high as possible.

