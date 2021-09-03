Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 live event 'Operation Skyfire' teaser: Event timing, how to watch, and details

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 end-of-season event is codenamed Operation Skyfire. The event will be the crowning moment for Doctor Slone, the Imagined Order, and all those who helped fight against the alien menace.

After three hard months of fighting, losing named locations, and being chased around by alien parasites, players will soon be able to relish the moment when the Mothership comes crashing down.

#Fortnite UFO Movement Tracking:



September 2nd - 2pm ET/7pm BST



Shadow Progress:

Steamy Stacks, Craggy Cliffs, Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle are now covered.



Mothership progress:

Moving North much faster towards Corny Complex! pic.twitter.com/12go3nN54u — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 2, 2021

Fortnite Operation Skyfire: Everything we know so far

1) Operation Skyfire event timing

According to leaker GMatrixGames, the Fortnite Season 7 end-of-season event will start on September 12 at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. Based on the information at hand, the live event will prelude the new season.

However, according to many content creators and leakers, the event may continue until September 14. This is because Tuesdays are usually when updates have been rolled out throughout the season. Nonetheless, the event time should pop up over Corny Complex soon.

EXCLUSIVE: Fortnite: Sky Fire (9.12.21)



Attractions are set on the basis of IO. She has a plan to end the invasion once and for all. Are you ready?

Get ready for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on September 12 at 4pm et https://t.co/gGikRkJBCe



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/EDT2F5iTdE — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) September 3, 2021

2) How to watch and participate in Operation Skyfire

This is a bit hard to answer due to the fact that it's unclear if this will be a one-time live event or if it will stretch out until September 14. In any case, players will be able to watch and partake in the live event in-game.

Additionally, players can also tune in to popular Fortnite content creators such as SypherPK and Nick Eh 30 to watch the live event as they will stream it on their respective channels.

3) End-of-season event details

Based on what leakers have been able to gather thus far, the alien Mothership will begin abducting Corny Complex sometime next week. During the abduction, numerous countermeasure devices known as "Orb" will also be beamed aboard the alien vessel.

Floating Corny Complex Chuncks..



You can see the different Orbs around the Chuncks!!! pic.twitter.com/cf81lAoiKs — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 31, 2021

In addition to these "Orbs," Slone also plans on using the alien time backpacks against the invaders.

It's rather unclear how this would work. However, the working theory at the moment is that after the "Orbs" damage or disable the Mothership, players will use these backpacks to invade the alien vessel.

These are the timer backpacks the aliens use in their experiments. Perhaps Slone plans to override them so we can stay on the Mothership and take over it. — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 3, 2021

While most of the plot is more or less known, the only variable factor in this equation is the fact that Kevin the Cube can also be seen on Doctor Slone's holographic image, alongside a cryptic pictorial representation of Tilted Towers.

A Kevin the Cube / Fragment of it can be seen on the holo-table of Slone's plan.



Along with this in the bottom corner of this screen is the Runes which we lines up to match Tilted Towers back in Season 5 pic.twitter.com/HL7RVqFBX8 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 3, 2021

With just nine days to go until the Fortnite Season 7 "Operation Skyfire" live event begins, players should be getting more information soon. Suffice to say, the Mothership's shadow won't be hovering over the island much longer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh