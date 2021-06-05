Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Locations from the old Fortnite map that may return

Fortnite players are looking forward to the launch of Chapter 2 Season 7. With a couple of days left to go, there is a lot of excitement about what is going to happen in the upcoming season. Dataminers have been hard at work, mining out intel from the game files, and the leaks suggest an alien theme to be central to Season 7.

A few days ago, players started noticing a distinct change in the map. UFOs were sighted by players, abducting anyone from the island randomly and dropping them elsewhere.

UFO sightings are majorly taking place at Risky Reels. Players are hopping down the region and waiting for the storm to form, which will get them a shot at getting abducted by unknown aliens.

It is still unknown whether the aliens will cooperate with the players or if they are evil and will attack the serenity of the island.

With Risky Reels becoming the hub for UFOs in Season 6, players are expecting some old Fortnite map locations to make a comeback in the upcoming season.

Old Fortnite map locations that might return with the alien theme

#1 - Dusty Depot

Image via Reddit

This spot has always been a favorite of players, and it also witnessed the first-ever meteor crash back on May 1st, 2018. The crash changed the landscape of the map altogether in Chapter 1, Season 4.

Since then, Dusty Depot has gone through many alterations, where Epic either removed the region or changed its name. Since it is an old favorite, players would like the location back on the map in the center of the island where it belongs.

#2 - Starry Suburbs

Image via Fortnite Wiki

Starry Suburbs is a location that was added to the game and removed in the blink of an eye. The location was added to Fortnite Season 2 but was removed after three weeks. This was a mysterious region, and there are claims that it existed even before Chapter 1. Bringing it back will serve as nostalgia for many OG players in Fortnite.

#3 - Tilted Towers

Image via Epic Games

Since a lot of players are demanding that Epic bring back the old Fortnite map and Tilted Towers being an age-old favorite, there is no reason to not believe the Fortnite community would love to see this location back on the map.

Time and time again, a lot of changes have been made to this location, but it may now be time to bring back the original design that players loved to drop back in the day. Implementing the storyline and adding alien theme components to the region might just give Fortnite the revival in the community it is looking for.

Edited by suwaidfazal