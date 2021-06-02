Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Alien theme explained

Fortnite's Season 7 of Chapter 2 is right around the corner, and the theme for the next meta screams at aliens and extraterrestrial involvement. Leaks posted on Twitter and features added by Epic Games are all connected

As the alien invasion approaches, it might be difficult to see how all of these elements fit. Concepts like the UFO and the challenges during Season 6's last week shed a little light on the subject as players brace for the new season.

Fortnite's Season 7 theme explained

Aliens

It's undeniable that aliens and space are going to dominate the theme of Season 7. Multiple accounts on Twitter have leaked images and predictions for what's going to land here soon.

Here's another poster that should be somewhere in the map right now, basically confirming what I said earlier about UFOs appears at the end of this season! pic.twitter.com/RuEKPKJfLp — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) May 26, 2021

The images, posters and signs all over the map point to some extraterrestrial visitors. All of these signals have been added to make way for the alien theme coming to Fortnite on June 8th.

Today seems like a good day to encounter some aliens, don't you think? pic.twitter.com/E5tfKPlGwC — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 1, 2021

The UFO

Recently, a method of transportation invaded Fortnite that has sent players through a spin of experiments and visions. The UFO is a new feature that abducts players, refills their HP and shields, and spits them out at a random point throughout the map.

While players have little control over where they are dropped, UFOs can help players move to a different location with restored health. The UFO has obvious ties to aliens and space, playing into the theme perfectly.

Foreshadowing Challenges

Last week, Fornite gave players an interesting set of challenges to complete that set up the aliens' arrival. One particular challenge is to find the downed black helicopter where players tune into a strange frequency, relating to space interference from unknown entities.

Image via Epic Games

Another Fortnite quest is to repair broken telescopes that are surrounded by chairs and pointed towards the sky. This is another big hint for the alien theme.

Crop Circles

Image via Epic Games

At Colossal Crops, players can see a massive crop circle in the shape of a hexagon in a field of plowed corn. Aliens are known for leaving crop circles in movies and games, and the pattern's appearance here leads to an extraterrestrial theme.

Other imagery

The posters planted across the Fortnite map that picture aliens and humans holding hands together should have been the first sign of the alien theme. Fortnite is famous for including parts of the approaching season in the current one to foreshadow the upcoming theme.

Image via Epic Games

In addition to these images, the leak of a new alien skin fits into the theme well and solidifies Season 7's meta. Players will be able to run around the map as little green men themselves when it drops.

Whether players are ready or not, the alien theme spirals towards Fortnite and is going to make quite the impact. Season 7 will center around space and outer-worldly concepts until something else takes the spotlight.

Edited by Gautham Balaji