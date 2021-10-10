Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: All working XP glitches and how to use them

Gamers have complained about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 being a sweaty season as it is extremely difficult to earn XP from the game. The developers have tweaked several XP grinding methods and made it quite an impossible task for gamers to earn XP freely in the Cubed-themed season.

Epic Games was on the receiving end of a severe backlash due to this factor and has buffed up the XP earned by completing the NPC quests in the game.

As of now, there are a few methods that gamers can use in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to earn XP and rank up the tiers.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Methods to get XP in the game

1) Completing quests with friends

JayKey 👑 @JayKeyFN #Fortnite NPC Quests Now Live!Raven and Nitehare are now on the map, Allowing you to earn up to 300,000 Xp by completing their quests Raven is located at the Hydro 16 building and Nitehare can be found at FN Radio Here's the quests below: #Fortnite NPC Quests Now Live!Raven and Nitehare are now on the map, Allowing you to earn up to 300,000 Xp by completing their quests Raven is located at the Hydro 16 building and Nitehare can be found at FN Radio Here's the quests below: https://t.co/F0Ucf5ZL5F

One of the best methods to earn XP in the game is by completing the quests in the game. Gamers should drop onto the island, preferably in a squad, and visit NPCs to interact with them and pick up the quests they offer.

Once every squad member has picked up the quests, gamers should complete them in the game. Every gamer should complete different quests as it would complete all the quests faster and hence XP can be earned at a rapid rate.

Gamers can earn up to 300,000 XP in Fortnite by completing these quests from NPCs. However, this figure is dependent upon the number of quests completed and the number of gamers in the squad. A complete squad means more XP, while gamers who finish the quest in Solo mode will get less XP.

2) Re-doing the quests

Each NPC quest can be done repeatedly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Gamers can use this loophole to grind massive amounts of XP in the game without any issues.

The NPC quests are quite easy to complete and there are five different stages of the quests.

Gamers can easily complete a section of the challenges to claim the XP and then remove it from the XP task bar. Once this is done, visiting the NPC will reset the quest stage without hampering the XP earned previously.

Therefore, gamers can easily complete the quests over and over again to grind XP to rank up the tiers to unlock the Fortnite Battle Pass rewards.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan