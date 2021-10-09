Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP Glitch is giving players 600,000 XP every game

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has changed the way players can earn XP in the game in order to progress in the Battle Pass for the season. Initially, players had figured out a way to earn tons of rank XP, but the method was glitched and players were progressing over 50 levels every day. Eventually, this drew Epic Games' attention and the mode was quickly nerfed, much to the dismay of Fortnite players everywhere.

lupusor @lupuzilla the situation of the XP system is so bad people abused a glitch to get over 40 levels in 1 hour.

However, a new glitch was discovered recently and players can use this glitch to quickly level up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, before Epic Games fixes it. According to players who have successfully performed this glitch, 600,000 XP can be earned by completing simple tasks every game.

This particular XP glitch was first discovered with the Fabio Sparkleman NPC, but Epic Games patched it up soon after. However, the same glitch is now working with other NPCs and players can take advantage of this if they are behind in their Season 8 Battle Pass progress.

How to do NPC XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

To perform this glitch, players have to be in a party with their friends. This glitch cannot be performed alone. Once players drop from the Battle Bus, they need to visit Torin in the center of the island.

Before interacting with the NPC, all players need to cancel every quest from the Quests and Punchcards tab. Then, players can start interacting with the NPC and select the Sideways missions.

From here on, all players have to do is simply accept the Sideways quest and cancel it repeatedly. While they are doing so, one player can land near a Sideways POI on the Fortnite island and simply enter and exit the Sideways repeatedly. If the mission is to collect a Sideways weapon, they can simply enter and drop the weapon and exit the POI.

The 'Quest completed' notification will start popping up every time the mission is completed and players will earn tons of XP if they can do this for the duration of a whole match. The Torin NPC is stationed at the center of the island and this is helpful as the storm usually will not disturb the team until the very end.

Players can clearly notice the massive XP collected after the match is over. Use this XP glitch before Epic Games can nerf or patch it up.

