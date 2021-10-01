Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Chaos Origin teaser reveals Midas' headquarters

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is pulling out fresh surprises with each passing week. Just last month, fans got a sneak peek of the origins of Burning Wolf via a short animated video, which was later deleted due to unknown reasons. The footage showcased a brief backstory featuring Midas and the Burning Wolf.

This month, Epic Games decided to add more spice to the mix by showcasing a bit of the Chaos Origins skin in a new Crew video. While fans were well aware that a new skin for Crew subscribers would be coming to the game in October, they were unprepared for what was showcased alongside the official skin reveal.

Fortnite @FortniteGame He’s a mad, mad, mad, mad scientist.



Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Chaos Origins, Midas' headquarters, and more

Chaos Agent, then known as Chaos Origins, was showcased in a small clip confronting Midas and his henchmen. It's unclear what happens next, but Burning Wolf can be seen on his knees in defeat towards the end of the video. Chaos Origins has a lever-action shotgun pointed at Midas.

The community had figured out that Midas wasn't dead. Furthermore, fans realized that Chaos Origins would join Burning Wolf and Sierra to form the First Shadows. But that news has now been topped with more information.

Spoopy PokeSkull @Poke_Skull BTW in case anyone missed it, the location in the trailer is Hydro 16, not Slurpy, but it doesn't matter to me because hydro 16 is right down the road from Slurpy.



The location in the video is the POI known as Hydro 16. While it's not a named location in-game, players often use the zipline in this area to rotate from the swamp to higher ground.

Although it can be confirmed that the location in the video is indeed Hydro 16, one fan suggests that this is merely a recreation. They claimed that it will have nothing to do with current events. Twitter user schwanenwald wrote:

"Since the First Shadows plot was set in the past, would it have been too difficult to recreate Slurp Factory (Chaos Agent's old lab in Ch2S1) on a map? This teaser was clearly shot in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season, and it's just going to confuse people who will think that this is proof Midas and Chaos Agent are back, to take on the Cubes."

Knusperfrosch (Schwanenwald) @schwanenwald @StickTheNinja @FortniteGame Considering that Epic said there there would tons of backstory Lore connected to these three First Shadows skins revealed in upcoming trailers, they have their own promo webpages & Burning Wolf had a 2nd, animated trailer, fans *will* be analysing these trailers for every detail. @StickTheNinja @FortniteGame Considering that Epic said there there would tons of backstory Lore connected to these three First Shadows skins revealed in upcoming trailers, they have their own promo webpages & Burning Wolf had a 2nd, animated trailer, fans *will* be analysing these trailers for every detail.

Given the current scenario on the island and the Midas teasers, players speculate that Midas might return to save the island from doom. However, as explained by the fan, that might not be the case.

Maybe one day Midas will return to the island to finally break the loop. But for now, players will have to stick to wishful thinking and a bit of imagination. While the "First Shadows" are coming to the game, the golden mischief-maker is not.

