Fortnite downtime today (September 28): When will the servers be back up?

The first major update for the season is due to arrive shortly, which means that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime will commence soon as well. According to the leakers, this is by far one of the largest updates for the game in terms of builds, so things may take a while.

While it's still unknown as to what the large builds might pertain to, most are under the influence that a lot of new things will get added to the game following the Fortnite 18.10 update.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The update should drop tomorrow!! What new content are you hoping for?



However, before an update can take place and new content can be added to the game, the bittersweet symphony of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime must occur first. Although players dislike it when the servers are taken off, it's a temporary sacrifice that must be made.

How long will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime last?

Based on the official information from Epic Games, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime is set to begin at 04:00 am Eastern Time. As always, matchmaking servers will be disabled 30 minutes prior to downtime at approximately 03:30 am Eastern Time.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Bring the heat. 🌶️



Given that Console and Switch players have been facing a few issues, the patch size will be larger than normal on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Nonetheless, the update size shouldn't be an issue for most players.

Going back to the question: "How long will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime last?" The answer rests with the developers. However, judging by past updates, the server downtime should last a few hours at most.

What new content can players expect following the Fortnite 18.10 update?

For starters, Epic Games themselves teased the release of a spicy version of Chug Splashes on their status by tweeting out "Bring the heat." This item will function much like the original Chug Splashes, with one small variation.

HYPEX @HYPEX Chug Splashes release tonight as predicted, here's their info:



In addition to shield and HP restoration, Spicy Chug Splashes are unique as they will also provide a speed boost to players for a short duration. In essence, this item combines the goodness of a shield fish and a spicy fish. allowing for players to benefit from both their respective effects at once.

Apart from the new item, the Zero Point may be making a return as Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, recently changed his location on Twitter to "What’s this… Zero Point? Scan!"

Given that he enjoys dropping hints/Easter Eggs in the form of statuses on Twitter or Instagram videos, this may be more than a mere coincidence. Hopefully, data miners can uncover some evidence of the same once the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime ends.

Edited by Siddharth Satish