×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite downtime today (September 28): When will the servers be back up?

Relax with J.B. Chimpanski while the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime occurs (Image via Epic Games)
Relax with J.B. Chimpanski while the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime occurs (Image via Epic Games)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 28, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Feature

The first major update for the season is due to arrive shortly, which means that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime will commence soon as well. According to the leakers, this is by far one of the largest updates for the game in terms of builds, so things may take a while.

While it's still unknown as to what the large builds might pertain to, most are under the influence that a lot of new things will get added to the game following the Fortnite 18.10 update.

The update should drop tomorrow!! What new content are you hoping for?

I literally have no idea what we're going to get, but it looks like a pretty big update. 😳

However, before an update can take place and new content can be added to the game, the bittersweet symphony of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime must occur first. Although players dislike it when the servers are taken off, it's a temporary sacrifice that must be made.

How long will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime last?

Based on the official information from Epic Games, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime is set to begin at 04:00 am Eastern Time. As always, matchmaking servers will be disabled 30 minutes prior to downtime at approximately 03:30 am Eastern Time.

Bring the heat. 🌶️

The v18.10 update is scheduled for release on September 28. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. https://t.co/NcaFyLeJds

Given that Console and Switch players have been facing a few issues, the patch size will be larger than normal on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Nonetheless, the update size shouldn't be an issue for most players.

Going back to the question: "How long will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime last?" The answer rests with the developers. However, judging by past updates, the server downtime should last a few hours at most.

What new content can players expect following the Fortnite 18.10 update?

For starters, Epic Games themselves teased the release of a spicy version of Chug Splashes on their status by tweeting out "Bring the heat." This item will function much like the original Chug Splashes, with one small variation.

Chug Splashes release tonight as predicted, here's their info:

- They heal 20 health (no shield)
- Speed multiplies by x1.4
- Duration: 1 Minute https://t.co/dRpYzpGt9N

In addition to shield and HP restoration, Spicy Chug Splashes are unique as they will also provide a speed boost to players for a short duration. In essence, this item combines the goodness of a shield fish and a spicy fish. allowing for players to benefit from both their respective effects at once.

Apart from the new item, the Zero Point may be making a return as Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, recently changed his location on Twitter to "What’s this… Zero Point? Scan!"

Also Read

Donald mustard has changed his location !
What's this... zeropoint ? SCAN https://t.co/26vb8eyKXL

Given that he enjoys dropping hints/Easter Eggs in the form of statuses on Twitter or Instagram videos, this may be more than a mere coincidence. Hopefully, data miners can uncover some evidence of the same once the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime ends.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी