Create
Notifications
×

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons are out of this world (Image via Twitter/FNLeaksAndInfo)
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons are out of this world (Image via Twitter/FNLeaksAndInfo)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 13, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Feature

Although Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks are flowing like slurp juice, the servers are still suspended as downtime continues. Nonetheless, by now players have been well acquainted with the theme of the season alongside other aspects.

As is tradition, Epic Games vaults, unvaults, and adds new weapons every season, depending on the theme. Last season it was IO and alien based weapons. For Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the developers decided to go with a darker theme and have introduced Sideway weapons to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons: Vaulted, unvaulted, and newly added

List of all weapons vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

  1. Common Tactical Shotgun
  2. Common Pump Shotgun
  3. Common Submachine Gun
  4. Common Suppressed Submachine Gun
  5. Rare Suppressed Submachine Gun
  6. Uncommon Suppressed Submachine Gun
  7. Legendary Hand Cannon
  8. Epic Hand Cannon
  9. Common Pistol
  10. Rare Pistol
  11. Uncommon Pistol
  12. Legendary Pistol
  13. Epic Pistol
  14. Common Assault Rifle
  15. Common Heavy Assault Rifle
  16. Rare Heavy Assault Rifle
  17. Legendary Heavy Assault Rifle
  18. Uncommon Heavy Assault Rifle
  19. Epic Heavy Assault Rifle
  20. Rare Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  21. Legendary Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  22. Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

List of all unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

  1. Rare Flight-Knock Pistol
  2. Legendary Shockwave Launcher

List of all new weapons added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

  1. Common Sideways Minigun
  2. Uncommon Sideways Minigun
  3. Rare Sideways Minigun
  4. Epic Sideways Minigun
  5. Legendary Sideways Minigun
  6. Mythic Sideways Minigun
  7. Mythic Boss Minigun
  8. Common Sideways Rifle
  9. Uncommon Sideways Rifle
  10. Rare Sideways Rifle
  11. Epic Sideways Rifle
  12. Legendary Sideways Rifle
  13. Mythic Sideways Rifle
  14. Mythic Carnage Symbiote
  15. Mythic Venom Symbiote
  16. Mythic Slone's Burst Assault Rifle
  17. Rare Shadow Flopper
  18. Sideways Shotgun (Yet to be announced)
  19. Sideways Scythe (Yet to be announced)

List of all NPC weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

  1. Combat Assault Rifle
  2. Combat Pistol
  3. Combat SMG
  4. Crossbow Dualies
  5. Powerup Minigun
  6. Powerup Rifle
  7. Shockwave Launcher

Note: These lists are based on leaks and are subject to change once Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 goes live

Other Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 features related to weapons

It would seem that players will be able to obtain Sideway weapons by defeating cube monsters, and can also obtain upgrade parts to make the weapons stronger during the match.

In addition to this feature, players will also be able to build areas around the map that can have turrets. Furthermore, by voting as a community, players will even be able to bring back unvaulted weapons to the game.

Also Read

As of now, there is no further information as to how these features will function in-game. Players will have to wait until the servers go live in order to receive more details.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी