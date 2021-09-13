Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items

Although Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks are flowing like slurp juice, the servers are still suspended as downtime continues. Nonetheless, by now players have been well acquainted with the theme of the season alongside other aspects.

As is tradition, Epic Games vaults, unvaults, and adds new weapons every season, depending on the theme. Last season it was IO and alien based weapons. For Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the developers decided to go with a darker theme and have introduced Sideway weapons to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons: Vaulted, unvaulted, and newly added

List of all weapons vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Common Tactical Shotgun Common Pump Shotgun Common Submachine Gun Common Suppressed Submachine Gun Rare Suppressed Submachine Gun Uncommon Suppressed Submachine Gun Legendary Hand Cannon Epic Hand Cannon Common Pistol Rare Pistol Uncommon Pistol Legendary Pistol Epic Pistol Common Assault Rifle Common Heavy Assault Rifle Rare Heavy Assault Rifle Legendary Heavy Assault Rifle Uncommon Heavy Assault Rifle Epic Heavy Assault Rifle Rare Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Legendary Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

List of all unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Rare Flight-Knock Pistol Legendary Shockwave Launcher

List of all new weapons added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Common Sideways Minigun Uncommon Sideways Minigun Rare Sideways Minigun Epic Sideways Minigun Legendary Sideways Minigun Mythic Sideways Minigun Mythic Boss Minigun Common Sideways Rifle Uncommon Sideways Rifle Rare Sideways Rifle Epic Sideways Rifle Legendary Sideways Rifle Mythic Sideways Rifle Mythic Carnage Symbiote Mythic Venom Symbiote Mythic Slone's Burst Assault Rifle Rare Shadow Flopper Sideways Shotgun (Yet to be announced) Sideways Scythe (Yet to be announced)

List of all NPC weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Combat Assault Rifle Combat Pistol Combat SMG Crossbow Dualies Powerup Minigun Powerup Rifle Shockwave Launcher

Note: These lists are based on leaks and are subject to change once Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 goes live

Other Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 features related to weapons

It would seem that players will be able to obtain Sideway weapons by defeating cube monsters, and can also obtain upgrade parts to make the weapons stronger during the match.

In addition to this feature, players will also be able to build areas around the map that can have turrets. Furthermore, by voting as a community, players will even be able to bring back unvaulted weapons to the game.

As of now, there is no further information as to how these features will function in-game. Players will have to wait until the servers go live in order to receive more details.

