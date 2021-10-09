Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mythic weapons: Every item and where to find them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has brought back mythic weapons to the game. This is a tier above legendary weapons and these weapons often offer significant tactical advantages to any player who wields them.

Fortnite players usually try to grab mythic weapons to get an advantage over other players when it comes down to gunfights. Some players do consider the mythic weapons to be broken in Fortnite, but most love using them to get eliminations.

There are four mythic Weapons currently in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and most of them can be difficult to locate and obtain. Players may also run into each other while trying to grab one of these mythic weapons. Since they offer a huge advantage, the rush to secure one of them in every match is definitely expected to be massive. Players should be on the look out while grabbing mythics to ensure they are not killed by enemies nearby.

Mythic weapon location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Sideways Rifle

This weapon has been added to Fortnite as a part of the new Sideways POI. To secure this new mythic, players will have to enter Sideways, the corrupted areas on the map where Cubed Monsters live. In those regions, players can get their hands on a Sideways Rifle from one of the chests found there. This weapon can be upgraded all the way up to mythic with monster parts.

2) Sideways Minigun

Similar to the Sideways Rifle, this weapon is also only available in the new Sideways POI. This weapon can be found in all rarities and can also be upgraded to the mythic version using monster parts. It has a higher fire rate than the Sideways rifle and can deal some serious damage to enemies if players manage to upgrade it in the game.

3) Venom and Carnage Symbiotes

While both of them are different weapons and cannot be equipped together, the Venom and Carnage symbiotes have exactly the same abilities. They spawn randomly on the island after the first storm has formed. Furthermore, players can spot the symbiotes on the in-game map right after they have formed. The best way to lay one's hand on them is to stay in the air after jumping from the Battle Bus until the first storm has formed and then head straight towards one of the symbiote canisters once they have spawned.

