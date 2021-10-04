Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons: What is the best Mythic item to use this season?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a lot of Mythic items for players to explore on the island. While some are in tandem with the 'Cubed' theme of Season 8, others are collaborations with popular franchises.

There are four main mythic items in the game at the moment and there might be more to come as the season progresses. Mythic items are very popular in Fortnite and players usually want to grab one of the mythic weapons to have a tactical advantage over the rest in a match of battle royale. However, these items are often very difficult to obtain.

Mythic items should not be confused with exotic weapons, which are also a major part of Season 8. Exotic weapons are mostly found by interacting with NPCs on the map. For example, players can get hold of Slone's Burst Assault Rifle by defeating the Slone NPC in Compact Cars.

Best mythic items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 analyzed

As mentioned above, there are four mythic items in the game, namely, the Sideways Rifle, Sideways Minigun, Carnage and Venom Symbiotes. While all of these are extremely powerful, the Symbiotes stand out with their unorthodox performance.

The Venom and Carnage symbiotes are made available for a match a little after the first storm starts brewing. Players can loot up in the meantime and wait for the symbiote markers on the map to show up.

Both of these Symbiotes have the same abilities and benefits. Players cannot equip both at the same time. The Venom and Carnage symbiotes offer faster mobility, more jumping height, infinite glider redeploys and even cause damage to enemies and objects.

The best part about the symbiotes is obviously their attacking technique. Players can use the symbiote arm to pull enemies towards themselves and then shoot them immediately. Players playing in squads can simply pull enemies towards the team and others can finish the kill.

There is a cooldown timer for the arm in an effort to balance the weapon for players who didn't find one. Nonetheless, these mythic symbiotes are extremely powerful and in the hands of the right person it might be very difficult to counter with standard ground loot weapons.

Pair the symbiotes with one of the Sideways weapons to ensure an easy win in almost every Fortnite lobby.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

