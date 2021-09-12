Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Theories: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is moments away from going live and the entire community is preparing to explore new content that will be rolled out with the update.

The end of Fortnite Season 7 will be marked with the Operation Sky Fire event. The event will go live in the game and following the end of it, the downtime is expected to commence.

Data miners have been leaking all the information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and these new leaks and revelations have thrilled gamers beyond belief. Everyone is excited to learn more about the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: How things stand as of now

The proceedings of Season 7 has surely entertained gamers. With regular content updates and hotfixes, Epic was able to roll out a pretty exciting season for gamers. Recent leaks regarding the upcoming season have revealed that developers want to continue their performance and keep up the good work.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks have intrigued gamers and the community is looking for significant answers.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



S17_MistyAftermath_Test

S17_DirtyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/FNO6bZJRvO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

To begin with, the new season will have to get rid of the alien forces from the island. It has been reported that Dr. Slone is planning an attack on the force and will bring down the hovering mothership crashing into the island.

In-game files and the final week's quests give immense support to these claims and the final face-off is also marked with the end of season Operation Sky Fire event.

The crash of the giant mothership will cause several POIs of the island to be destroyed. There will be numerous crash sites as well, and it is believed they will serve as significant POIs for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Epic is expected to implement new locations to the island. As Halloween nears, data miners believe that a Mummy skin is also in the works. This gives rise to speculation that a Pyramid POI might be introduced in the upcoming season.

You all know if Kevin the cube is returning it is so yeah pic.twitter.com/Srt3m8TYcG — Fortnite leaks (@CCreyroblox1) September 8, 2021

The return of Kevin the Cube has also sparked off several debates in the community. The Cube is known for its ability to make changes to the map and it is anticipated that it will continue doing the same in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The prospect of a Cube themed POI is also gaining ground and it won't be surprising to see one in the upcoming season.

The addition of the Pyramid and Cube POIs may indicate an ancient themed Season 8. However, with Epic's reputation for drawing surprises from absolutely nothing, it is too early to state anything.

