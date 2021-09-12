Three major reveals that will happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Although Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is not being hyped up as much as its predecessor was, the amount of in-game content that's predicted to drop in the new season is massive.

Alongside new weapons, NPCs, and cosmetics, the storyline's progression is going to be a significant talking point. While most of it has been confirmed via teasers, sneak peeks, and leaks, some of it should still be taken with a pinch of salt.

The top three major reveals that will occur during Fortnite Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Naruto skin

It took the Naruto skin just four months to go from a rumor to a confirmed cosmetic in the item shop. It is by far one of the most sought-after and hyped-up cosmetics in demand.

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 about to begin in a few hours, players are excited to finally be able to get their hands on the Naruto skin. At the moment, it's unclear if the skin will indeed feature a set or come by itself. Nonetheless, fans are excited all the same.

VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

2) The Foundation coming back

The Foundation went missing after "The Last Reality" blew up the Spire and was last seen free falling into a body of water. Although players thought that he would become a special skin in Fortnite Season 7's Battle Pass, Epic Games has not so much as even hinted at anything about him throughout the season.

Nonetheless, three months after saying goodbye to The Foundation, a poster of him was spotted by leakers in the latest PlayStation video. While this may merely be an Easter Egg reference, there is a strong possibility of once more having The Foundation back in-game sometime during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Donald Mustard hinted that there's a lot in store for The Foundation and Kevin the Cube! (It was obvious anyways) https://t.co/3hOtDJCTYr — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) September 6, 2021

3) Kevin's coming home

Thanks to the Reddit Insider, fans have known for a while that Kevin the Cube will be making a return during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. While the storyline is unknown, Kevin is expected to bring ruination and destruction to the island.

Now, while nothing can be said with certainty until it happens, according to Mari, there is something aboard the Mothership that even Doctor Slone does not know about.

Mari is teasing to something being on the Mothership which is way, way more worse then the worst thing ever.. 😳 pic.twitter.com/3aTzguyz9y — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) September 10, 2021

Also Read

Given that Kevin is expected to return during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it's probably him; but what if it's not Kevin? What if it's something far deadlier than him? A brand new threat to the island that even the Imagined Order is not aware of. Hopefully, players won't have to wait long to find out.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar