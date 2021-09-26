Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: What happened to Midas after the shark attack?

Midas is arguably one of the most popular Fortnite characters ever. This is primarily because he has an interesting backstory that revolves around him trying to escape the loop.

However, in the opening cinematic for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, players witnessed Midas being eaten by Meowscle's Shark. This was certainly a disappointment for those who wanted to see Midas as a protagonist in the Fortnite storyline.

Interestingly, theories suggest that the shark didn't eat midas. Instead, he's been secretly planning his revenge and will return soon.

Is Midas alive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Many incidents prove that Midas might have survived the shark bite in Chapter 2 Season 3. Interestingly, during Season 3, a G.H.O.S.T. boat was spotted near Sweaty Sands, hinting that the organization was still working on something.

Soon after, a snapshot of Midas named Shadow Midas returned as a boss during the Fortnitemares event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. The introduction of snapshots certainly complicates Midas' story in Fortnite, as players cannot figure out if the original character is still alive or not.

Having said that, skins such as Jule, Marigold, and Oro (part of the Midas' Revenge set) further indicate that Midas' plan to escape the Fortnite loop is far from over.

There's a possibility that the character somehow survived the shark's attack and is now gradually making another Doomsday device with a skilled team.

HYPEX, on Twitter, recently claimed that a Frozen Midas skin is also in the works:

Midas' recruits called the 'First Shadows' are coming to Fortnite

It is worth noting that the Fortnite Crew packs for September, October, and November contain members of a group called the 'First Shadows.'

HYPEX @HYPEX Better look at The First Shadows skins! Better look at The First Shadows skins! https://t.co/bHDQzqYkC0

Burning Wolf, Chaos Origins, and Sierra are part of First Shadows, and as per the Fortnite lore, Midas is the team leader.

The Burning Wolf - Midas' First Enforcer

- Midas' First Enforcer Chaos Origins - Midas' First Redeemed

- Midas' First Redeemed Sierra- Midas' First Pardoned

Midas' First Shadows in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

All the developments mentioned above support the theory that Midas is still alive in Fortnite. Fortnitemares 2021 is just a month away, and it wouldn't be a surprise if a spooky Midas snapshot returns with it.

