Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 theme leak reveals Dark Ages and winter-themed season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end in around a month, but leakers have already revealed the content that players can expect in the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 9.

There have been several theories that Chapter 3 might begin on December 5. However, some trusted Fortnite dataminers have claimed that Epic Games will release a new season with a Dark Ages and winter theme.

fortnite_filtraciones @fortnitefiltr16 Possible leaks of the remainder of season 8 and season 9 of Fortnite. #FortniteSeason8 Possible leaks of the remainder of season 8 and season 9 of Fortnite. #fortnite Possible leaks of the remainder of season 8 and season 9 of Fortnite. #FortniteSeason8 Possible leaks of the remainder of season 8 and season 9 of Fortnite.#fortnite. https://t.co/vvEJRaXx8S

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 might contain magic spells and enchanted weapons

To better understand the leaked storyline for Chapter 2 Season 9, players must learn about the ongoing events in Chapter 2 Season 8. Dr. Slone has opened the **Redacted** bunker near Catty to defeat the Cube Queen.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Complete quests before Fortnitemares wraps up at 9 AM ET on November 2 to claim your treats! The Cube Queen’s wrath rages on, but #Fortnitemares won’t be around for long.Complete quests before Fortnitemares wraps up at 9 AM ET on November 2 to claim your treats! The Cube Queen’s wrath rages on, but #Fortnitemares won’t be around for long. Complete quests before Fortnitemares wraps up at 9 AM ET on November 2 to claim your treats! https://t.co/1pKczexmnL

As per the leaker, Dr. Slone and The Imagined Order (IO) will soon create rebel Cubes of orange color. These Cubes will most likely levitate, spin, and counter the existing purple and golden Cubes on the island.

Dr. Slone has opened the Redacted bunker near Catty Corner (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the flip side, the Cube Queen will try her best to establish her reign on the entire island by spreading the Sideways anamolies. The leaker has further claimed that instead of a live event, the Cube Town POI will turn into a Pyramid and turn the island orange for Fortnitemares 2021.

Interestingly, the Cube Town POI has shown the early signs of becoming a Pyramid, and it is safe to assume that the other claims made by the leaker are also true.

Eddie- FN Leaks @eddie_hindle Cube town stage two was just decrypted image from @HYPEX the blocks will start to go up eventually forming a pyramid Cube town stage two was just decrypted image from @HYPEX the blocks will start to go up eventually forming a pyramid https://t.co/GEGqeXoqva

Accordingly, Chapter 2 Season 9 will begin after a massive explosion at the Aftermath takes place. The island will then enter a stage of sheer coldness and darkness.

Magic spells that enchant weapons might prevail in Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 9, and sorcerers will be able to turn the characters into animals as a form of disguise.

Lastly, snow will spread across the island, which clearly indicates that there will be a winter theme.

Leaked Dr. Strange and Grinch crossovers for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9

Crossovers have now become an integral part of Fortnite. Naturally, this trend will continue in Chapter 2 Season 9 as well.

Catering to the dark ages and winter themes, the Battle Pass for the upcoming season is expected to contain characters such as Dr. Strange and Grinch.

The lack of map changes has always been a bone of contention among Fortnite players. If the leaks mentioned above are true, then Chapter 2 Season 9 will also bring a new Castles POI that will be related to the element kings such as the Ice King.

All in all, it seems Chapter 2 Season 9 of Fortnite will live up to the sky-scraping expectations of fans that have been set by the ongoing 'Cubed' season. Leaks regarding Winterfest 2021 also surfaced recently, and players should buckle up for a ton of new content for the festive season.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan