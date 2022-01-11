Fortnite Chapter 3 AFK XP glitch grants over 100,000 XP, here is how

XP glitches have taken over Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Almost every Creative Map in the game consists of hidden methods to trigger the XP system and earn a significant amount of points in a short time. Gamers have been using these XP glitches to rank up faster in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

A new Chapter 3 XP glitch has been revealed, which works even when players are AFK. Therefore, it is a great way to grind experience points and rank up.

This article will provide the details on how to get the XP glitch in the game.

Details regarding the recent Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP glitch

The aforementioned XP glitch works in the following Fortnite Creative Map - 1v1 Build Fight Spider. Loopers can access the island through the code: 4729-1022-907156.

Gamers should follow the steps listed below in order to start the XP glitch in Chapter 3 Season 1:

Enter the map code to access the island. Once the map loads, players will notice a pedestal with the option of " Support a Creator". This pedestal rewards gamers with coins. Players will need to collect 150 coins from here. Once the coins have been collected, approach any of the Rifts nearby to be teleported inside the main game. Once inside the main game, locate the Change Outfit booth. On the adjacent side of the Change Outfit booth, gamers will be required to build a structure. The structure will begin at the edge of the island. It will comprise three ramps, followed by two floors. After this, loopers will need to build three more ramps and two floors. After the structure has been built, players will need to visit the northeast corner of the floor. They will notice an Activate Button in this location. Clicking on this button will spawn three buttons for AFK XP glitch. Interacting with any of these buttons will spawn the gamer inside a room. Go to the end of this room and perform any emote near the gifts. This will trigger the XP Glitch and start rewarding gamers.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the XP glitch stops working, gamers can restart the match to start leveling up once again.

Edited by Saman