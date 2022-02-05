Playing Fortnite Chapter 3 on a controller can get you more wins (& how to do it)

The Fortnite controller community has been around since the OG days of the game. Epic Games has given the platform to all players either on the controller or keyboard to showcase their mantle in the ever looping Battle Royale. But the play style of each input is different.

Hence, there have been various advantages given to both keyboard and controller players in Fortnite. Controller players have increased control of aim assist in helping them in their movement and tracking of opponents, using a joystick. This valuable input has come into play the most in the current chapter.

Controller players dominating in Fortnite chapter 3

Juanje_07 @JuanJL1992 I dont understand why @FortniteGame doesnt nerf the smg, its 2 full months and comp is starting and they dont noticed every controller player just runs smg smg smg mk and all of them spray into boxes helped by aim assist to kill u in 0.1 seconds, why is that the meta??? I dont understand why @FortniteGame doesnt nerf the smg, its 2 full months and comp is starting and they dont noticed every controller player just runs smg smg smg mk and all of them spray into boxes helped by aim assist to kill u in 0.1 seconds, why is that the meta???

Currently, in Chapter 3, different Assault Rifles and SMGs are in the game. The new guns that were added into the game were revolutionary yet broken. These weapons were so overpowered that they bent the weapon balance in the game completely.

Until recently, Epic had buffed up some of the guns to make them more balanced for the community. Nonetheless, weapons available in the game have a faster fire rate than in the previous seasons. These weapons are the MK-seven assault rifle and the Stinger SMG.

This gives controller players a higher advantage in the current chapter to use these weapons to dominate opponents with their aim and tracking skills.

The release of the new heavy shotgun into the game, which provides a much more accurate ADS, could also be helpful for controller players to eliminate their opponents quickly. The majority of controller players are known for their precise aim and tracking.

How to get successful Fortnite wins in controller

1) Pro controller binds

Players need to have convenient and advanced binds for their controller for better mechanics and aim practices. This allows the player to access their full potential in-game.

They can either create their own custom binds that they are comfortable with or copy from other pro players who play on a controller like Grefg.

2) Daily practice and learning tricks

Aim and precision is the important element the key to victory. Controller players can practice different maps and improve their skills in actual combat. There are various maps in Creative that are designed explicitly for controller players.

3) Tracking and aiming

Also Read Article Continues below

Controller players in Fortnite need to use their full potential. With the new guns in spawn, players can use them to overpower their opponent and get elimination. Aiming down and intense tracking of opponents with SMGs and ARs are crucial to gaining the upper hand.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar