Fortnite buffs Striker Pump Shotgun while nerfing MK-7 Assault Rifle in Chapter 3

With Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic has made some substantial changes to the island as well as to the gameplay mechanics and weapons. Many new weapons have been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and now Epic is nerfing and buffing up some weapon classes to balance the game for everyone.

The developers have tweaked how Striker Pump Shotgun and the new MK-7 Assault Rifle in Chapter 3 works in the game. Earlier, Epic had disabled controller aim assist during close-range combat. The Striker Pump Shotgun sees significant buffs that can alter how players use the weapon in different scenarios.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Striker Pump Shotgun has been buffed

In a recent tweet, Epic has listed down all the major changes being made to the Striker Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. You can check out the tweet below.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We’ve made adjustments to some of the new items in Chapter 3!

☑️ Increased the accuracy of the Striker Pump Shotgun.

☑️Slightly increased the fire rate of the Striker Pump Shotgun.

☑️ Decreased the amount of time it takes to pull out the Auto Shotgun.

As per the tweet, the Striker Pump Shotgun's accuracy and fire rate has been boosted. Also, the developers have reduced the amount of time it takes to pull out the Auto Shotgun. This will help players who prefer to use shotguns, and the high damage numbers of the weapon is an added bonus. The Striker Pump Shotgun has a tight bullet spread, making it deadlier in close-range fights.

However, the weapon is not great for medium or long-range battles, so you might want to keep another gun in your arsenal. This brings us to another weapon change coming to Fortnite Chapter 3.

Epic nerfs the MK-7 Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3

The MK-Seven Assault Rifle is one of the latest ARs added this season, and Epic has already started to nerf the weapon. In another tweet, Epic has listed down all the nerfs being made to MK-7 Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3. You can check out the tweet below.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus ☑️ Decreased the environmental damage of the MK-Seven Assault Rifle and made it less accurate while hipfiring.

☑️ Slightly increased the damage rate and moderately increased the accuracy of the Ranger Assault Rifle.

☑️ Increased the heal speed of Guzzle Juice.

As can be seen from the tweet, Epic has reduced environmental damage dealt by the MK-Seven Assault Rifle, which basically means that the weapon's reaction time has been a bit increased. Furthermore, hip-firing the gun is now less accurate. Apart from these two weapons, the Ranger Assault Rifle has also gotten a slight buff.

The damage rate and accuracy have been "moderately increased." The Ranger Assault Rifle has been a decent weapon this season, and this slight buff will make the gun more desirable.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar