Fortnite Chapter 3 Rewards guide: Every free skin and cosmetic you can claim

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 started off with a bang. It commenced with the arrival of Spider-Man to the island, and the return of the Foundation was undoubtedly the cherry on top.

Epic Games did not miss out on the opportunity to take advantage of the situation. The Winterfest event was released, and with new challenges and missions, it stood out as quite a success.

Getting free skins in Fortnite is quite difficult as Epic rarely rolls out such content. However, there are a few free skins that gamers can claim in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: All free items that gamers can claim in the game

The Winterfest event for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought back the free gift system. There are a total of 14 gifts that can be claimed without paying anything.

Loopers can, however, open only one gift per day. This has been done so gamers are able to keep the mystery intact and enjoy the surprise element of opening a new gift each day.

❄️ Winterfest 2021 Present Guide

The complete list of free Fortnite cosmetics that can be claimed through the Winterfest event is listed below:

Krisabelle skin

You Better Watch Out loading screen

Loot in the Mountains music

Auroral Arc contrail

Sentinel glider

Snowflake banner icon

Bombastic Winterfest spray

Holly Hatchets harvesting tool

Choice Knit emote

Twinkly weapon wrap

Wooly weapon wrap

Snowplower harvesting tool

It's Perfect emote

Frozen Peely skin

Apart from the cosmetics and skins mentioned above, gamers can possibly get hold of another free skin in Chapter 3 Season 1.

The skin goes by the name of Blizabelle and is a variant of the Krisabelle — and Isabelle — outfit. The skin does not come wrapped in any fancy gifts and claiming it is quite easy.

Login to Fortnite now to claim your FREE Blizabelle outfit

Note that gamers who log in to Fortnite via the Epic Games Launcher until January 6, 2022 will get this outfit for free. The skin is not available to gamers who access Fortnite via console. However, using their Epic ID, they can log in on a PC, claim the reward and switch back.

The question is whether we will see any other free Fortnite cosmetics this season. Chapter 3 Season 1 is yet to complete a month, and within this short span, Epic has blessed players with plenty. However, it is too early to comment on whether any more free skins and cosmetics are en route.

