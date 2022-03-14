5 things that were a hit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (& 5 flops)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was certainly entertaining and engaging. The new chapter introduced gamers to a new map with new content and an amazing storyline. With the end of the season looming close, the community is buzzing with debates regarding the upcoming season.

Amidst everything, gamers are also taking time to look back upon Chapter 3 Season 1 and analyze what Epic had to offer. To sum it up, it was a roller coaster ride as there were periods of highs followed by phases of lows.

This article will list five hits and five flops in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Hits of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) New Map

The season introduced a new map for gamers to explore. The island has quite a number of amazing landing spots that are frequently visited by gamers. Epic Games also brought back the Tilted Towers that hyped up gamers beyond anything.

2) The Storyline

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 kicked off with the arrival of the Foundation, played by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The character rescued Agent Jones from the IO's grasp and evaded the outpost. Although the season commenced with no sign of IO on the island, gamers eventually saw the organization slowly making its way onto the island and gearing up to fight the Seven.

3) Collaborations

The season kicked off with Spider-Man sliding in as a Battle Pass cosmetic. Soon Epic went on to collaborate with several elements such as Boba Fett, Assassin's Creed, and HawkEye, to name a few. The developers brought in global pop star Bruno Mars as well. All these collaborations were amazing and did some serious business.

4) New rotating mechanics

The Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters provided a way for loopers to eject webs and cling on to them to swing across the island. The web-shooters were extremely fast and were fun to play with. Epic also introduced a sliding mechanic to the game that was also a major hit.

5) Klombos

Epic has released a new variety of wildlife for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Klombos are gigantic creatures that resemble dinosaurs. They are practically inevitable but won't harm gamers unless instigated. Loopers had extreme fun when it came to encountering this animal on the island.

Flops of this season

1) Lack of original cosmetics

Certainly, the amazing collaborations pitched some exclusive skins and other cosmetics to the game. However, players were left disappointed as it was quite evident that the developers failed to implement any original skins in the game.

2) Weapons

Epic's policy of rotating weapons is known to almost anyone who plays the game. However, the developers went beyond anything for this season regarding the weapon pool. They vaulted several popular guns, including the Scar and the Shotguns.

The replaced Shotguns were not potent enough to deal the exact damage. The overall experience was pretty moderate and it can be stated without a doubt that it was a major failure.

3) Absence of end of season event

Fortnite leaker! @M_Heyndrickx There is a chance that there's gonna be no fortnite event for chapter 3 season 1. #Fortnite #Fortnite Chapter3 There is a chance that there's gonna be no fortnite event for chapter 3 season 1. #Fortnite #FortniteChapter3

The end-of-season event provides a link towards the storyline for next season. With the IO and the Seven getting ready for a face-off, gamers expected the season to end with an event between the two. However, it was reported that there won't be any event and the game will go directly into downtime.

4) XP Glitches

It's understood that the glitched Creative XP modes provide a perfect way to earn a significant amount of points in a very short span of time. But, the limit exceeded this season, when almost every day a new map popped up with a broken XP system. The game was severely broken and one of the major negative aspects of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

5) Bugs in the game

Chapter 3 Season 1 was flooded with bugs that constantly interfered with the gameplay. Gamers were quite frustrated with the rising number of issues in the game. Although Epic Games rectified the issue with constant hotfixes and updates, it was unexpected and is a major flop this season.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

