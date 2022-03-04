Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Leaderboard: Players with most crowned victories, kills, wins and more

As players may already know, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been immensely competitive since its release. The game has offered significant content updates and changed the dynamic by introducing sliding mechanics. Gamers have also been using the nifty Mythic Web-Shooters for a strategic advantage in the battle royale segment.

The ongoing season will be over in less than three weeks' time. The final lap of the game is underway and loopers are busy scrapping wins in the hopes of improving their statistics. However, some players are way ahead with truly impressive stats.

This article will reveal the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Leaderboard, so that gamers have a fair idea as to which gamers are the pioneers of the franchise.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Leaderboard revealed

Most wins

Surviving an entire match is indeed a difficult task, especially towards the end with enemies close and very little area to work with. However, some loopers have mastered the art of survival to get their names up on the leaderboard.

In the Solo segment of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, British gamer GodMechsLikely leads the table with 1466 wins. In the Duos category, Kuwaitian gamer Mohannad has the pole position with 713 victories.

US-based TwitchClawFTW leads the Trios category with 2075 wins to his name. YoJustGotBodied has taken a leadership position in the Squad segment and has claimed 1727 wins in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Most Kills

To gain victory in Fortnite, loopers are required to be ruthless and eliminate enemies without a second thought. It is fair to state that those who lead the chart for the most victories will also have the most kills to their names.

GodMechsLikely leads the Solo segment with 18693 eliminations. While Mohannad has 8598 kills in the Duos category, TwitchClawFTW has 33121 kills to his name in the Trios category, with YoJustGotBodied boasting 20674 kills in Squads.

Most Crowned Victories

The concept of Victory Crowns and getting Crowned Victories was added in Chapter 3 Season 1. Despite it becoming quite a hit among loopers, there is one gamer in particular who has been leading the charts.

Rising Miles, who has become a popular name due to his streams, holds the record for the most Crowned Victories. So far, the gamer has managed to grab 1770 Crowned Victories.

Edited by Atul S