Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Release date, leaked skin, collabs and everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been getting quite a lot of attention recently, even though Chapter 2 Season 8 is yet to end. The Cubed themed season is having its final lap and gamers are enjoying the last stage of all the content updates and cosmetic releases.
Leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 have been going around for a few weeks now and loopers have a decent idea regarding what to expect in the future. However, data miners are working tirelessly to reveal more information every day.
This article will address everything that has been uncovered regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 so far.
Fortnite Chapter 3: Everything that gamers need to know
Release date
Unless it is extremely important, Epic Games has established that it does not like to hold back any major release. Since Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks have already started going viral online, it is quite certain that the developers will release it right after the Cubed themed season.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will come to a close on December 5, and data miner Hypex has confirmed that the new chapter will be released on December 7.
The two-day delay will give developers ample time to release an entirely new chapter into the game and also satisfy Epic's policy of releasing major updates on Tuesdays.
Collaborations
Fortnite collaborations are some of the most popular aspects of the game with developers trying to set up collaborative events with some of the biggest brands.
The streak will continue even in Fortnite Chapter 3 as data miners have revealed that the in-game files contain information related to what seems to be a basketball event. Several creative props under the file name "Haste" consist of terms that explicitly indicate towards a basketball event.
Data miners have also revealed that a shoe in the upcoming season has the iconic Jordan brand logo on it.
Fortnite has already seen a collaboration with LeBron James, resulting in a huge success. Whether Epic will introduce a Michael Jordan collaboration in the future is currently only speculation.
If everything goes according to plan, gamers can also see the arrival of Spider-Man to the island.
The latest move in the Spider-Man franchise is scheduled for release in mid-December. Given Epic's affinity for collaborating with big names, loopers may see a possible Marvel collaboration that will bring the Web Slinger to Fortnite.
Since Chapter 2 Season 8 ends on December 5, it seems quite certain that the Spider-Man collaboration will take place in Fortnite Chapter 3.