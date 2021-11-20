Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Release date, leaked skin, collabs and everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been getting quite a lot of attention recently, even though Chapter 2 Season 8 is yet to end. The Cubed themed season is having its final lap and gamers are enjoying the last stage of all the content updates and cosmetic releases.

Leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 have been going around for a few weeks now and loopers have a decent idea regarding what to expect in the future. However, data miners are working tirelessly to reveal more information every day.

This article will address everything that has been uncovered regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Everything that gamers need to know

Release date

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

Unless it is extremely important, Epic Games has established that it does not like to hold back any major release. Since Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks have already started going viral online, it is quite certain that the developers will release it right after the Cubed themed season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will come to a close on December 5, and data miner Hypex has confirmed that the new chapter will be released on December 7.

HYPEX @HYPEX I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th

The two-day delay will give developers ample time to release an entirely new chapter into the game and also satisfy Epic's policy of releasing major updates on Tuesdays.

Collaborations

Fortnite collaborations are some of the most popular aspects of the game with developers trying to set up collaborative events with some of the biggest brands.

The streak will continue even in Fortnite Chapter 3 as data miners have revealed that the in-game files contain information related to what seems to be a basketball event. Several creative props under the file name "Haste" consist of terms that explicitly indicate towards a basketball event.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey [Collab News]



There is going to be an upcoming collab that relates to Basketball in some way.



The following creative props are currently encrypted all codenamed "Haste"

- Ball

- Ring

- Board

- Shoes

- Snow Dune Ramp

- Mount

- Hoop with Minigame

- Throwing Toy (Basketball)



/1 [Collab News]There is going to be an upcoming collab that relates to Basketball in some way.The following creative props are currently encrypted all codenamed "Haste"- Ball- Ring- Board- Shoes- Snow Dune Ramp- Mount- Hoop with Minigame- Throwing Toy (Basketball)/1

Data miners have also revealed that a shoe in the upcoming season has the iconic Jordan brand logo on it.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Another Image VIA 0x106E46E8 shows the back side, which does confirm the Haste codename involves Jordans in some way. Another Image VIA 0x106E46E8 shows the back side, which does confirm the Haste codename involves Jordans in some way. https://t.co/X1ESntwA9r

Fortnite has already seen a collaboration with LeBron James, resulting in a huge success. Whether Epic will introduce a Michael Jordan collaboration in the future is currently only speculation.

If everything goes according to plan, gamers can also see the arrival of Spider-Man to the island.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel



#Fortnite CONFIRMED: Spider-Man will be coming to the game EXTREMELY soon based on some information I have recently received from a reliable source. Expect it not to release this season it will be next season! CONFIRMED: Spider-Man will be coming to the game EXTREMELY soon based on some information I have recently received from a reliable source. Expect it not to release this season it will be next season!#Fortnite https://t.co/NxCmo1pEgu

The latest move in the Spider-Man franchise is scheduled for release in mid-December. Given Epic's affinity for collaborating with big names, loopers may see a possible Marvel collaboration that will bring the Web Slinger to Fortnite.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Since Chapter 2 Season 8 ends on December 5, it seems quite certain that the Spider-Man collaboration will take place in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Edited by Atul S