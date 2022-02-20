Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 concept art perfectly reimagines the war to save reality

Fortnite concept artists are some of the most underrated personnel associated with the game's impeccable success. The developers often release collaboration skins. However, most gamers in the community prefer the original cosmetics for the in-game characters.

Some of these original skins have been inspired by the work of Fortnite concept artists. Apart from designing concept skins, they also illustrate the game's storyline.

Recently, one such concept art has emerged on social media. The illustration closely resembles the war to save reality. However, the artist has portrayed it as Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite concept art takes gamers in the past seasons

Fortnite concept artist Hexa is quite popular among those who love exploring vibrant illustrations of the game. The professional designer has worked diligently and has made quite a name in the industry. The artist has designed several popular thumbnails.

Recently, the artist has revealed a concept art that has been getting quite a lot of attention from the Fortnite community. The piece of art has an uncanny resemblance to several aspects featured in the game in the past.

The recently released concept art features Midas, Skye, Brutus, and Meowscles walking with armed weapons. It is evident that they are preparing for a battle. The Foundation and The Devourer are locked in a face-to-face battle with each other in the background.

Jaykey 👑



Here's a look at the the Chapter 2 End Event loading screen. As stated by Hypex and now clearly on the loading screen Season 8 is the LAST Season of the Chapter



Here's a look at the the Chapter 2 End Event loading screen. As stated by Hypex and now clearly on the loading screen Season 8 is the LAST Season of the Chapter

The concept art can be broken down into several fragments to recall incidents from the past. The stance of the four-armed characters resembles the loading screen of Chapter 2 Season 8, which revealed The End event.

The Chapter 2 Season 8 screen had Peely, Mecha Cuddle Master, and their associates lined up to fight the Cube Queen and save the reality. The concept art characters are also lined up similarly and bring back memories of the war to save reality.

The face-off between The Foundation and The Devourer resembles the iconic battle between Mecha Team Leader and The Devourer, which took place in Chapter 1 Season 9.

Is Epic planning to bring back Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass?

The concept art consists of characters and weapons featured in Chapter 2 Season 2. Their inclusion in the piece of art has sparked debate in the community. Apparently, gamers are curious if Epic will bring back the same Battle Pass elements for Chapter 3 Season 2.

It can be stated without a doubt that this won't happen. Indeed, gamers can get cosmetics from the Item Shop. However, it is pretty evident that Epic will introduce a new Battle Pass for the upcoming season.

