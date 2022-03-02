Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 teaser: Dracula, Frankenstein, Monsters, and more

As the first season of Fortnite's Chapter 3 nears its conclusion, leaks of future cosmetics, features, and game mechanics are already in the loop for Season 2. With the Spider-Man collaboration and significant map changes, Epic Games kicked off Chapter 3 with a bang.

Season 2 should carry momentum as more updates are being made to immerse players into the game further. The Cube is about to make a return as well, along with other skins as spring rolls around the corner in the Fortnite world.

Fortnite Season 2 teasers include the return of previous characters

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



The short series saw the monsters change their fate (Frankenstein's Bride seemed to be using the Cube to do this) then enter the Fortnite world through a portal at the end!



(Images from Universal's "We Will Be Monsters" is actually about #Fortnite itself!The short series saw the monsters change their fate (Frankenstein's Bride seemed to be using the Cube to do this) then enter the Fortnite world through a portal at the end!(Images from @timelessorder Universal's "We Will Be Monsters" is actually about #Fortnite itself!The short series saw the monsters change their fate (Frankenstein's Bride seemed to be using the Cube to do this) then enter the Fortnite world through a portal at the end!(Images from @timelessorder) https://t.co/UYiILquPqs

Last seen in Chapter 2 Season 8, the Cube might be returning to Fortnite as a type of portal for an armada of monsters to enter. As Universal released We Will Be Monsters, the connection between the series and Epic Games' Battle Royale has been made clear.

Some fans called for a monster-themed season in the upcoming updates, and they might get their wish based on the teasers released so far. A rift has appeared on the island for the monsters to travel through, and players should expect some exciting characters in later days.

Several different monsters have been reported as those to enter the game. The most prominent of the bunch are the Bride of Frankenstein, Wolfman, and Dracula.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist These were all the Monsters that entered the Fortnite world at the end! They could become more skins in the future



- Imhotep (The Mummy)

- Bride of Frankenstein

- Frankenstein's Monster

- Dracula

- Wolfman These were all the Monsters that entered the Fortnite world at the end! They could become more skins in the future- Imhotep (The Mummy)- Bride of Frankenstein- Frankenstein's Monster- Dracula- Wolfman https://t.co/Gq2oEnII0p

As with most characters that land in Fortnite, Epic Games will likely send out a line of skins and cosmetics for players to explore. This way, they can sprint around in any match and show off their monstrous appearance.

The Cube will also play a big part in this next storyline segment as the monsters are aware of it, no doubt. They've been shown the ability to interact with the Cube's power and might use it for unknown reasons in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Epic Games has succeeded again in gripping the fans' attention. More information will follow as Season 2 approaches.

