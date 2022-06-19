Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: 8 loadouts that will help you in every situation

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is off to an amazing start. Three new weapons were introduced in the game, and the map has undergone a good number of changes as well. Keeping all that in mind, players need to switch up their choice of weapons to maintain an efficient streak in the game.

It's very hard to go for a set loadout because weapons are available in multiple rarities in the game. Moreover, the higher the rarity, the better the weapon.

Despite landing at a loot-rich spot, players might not be able to get their hands on a weapon of Rare or Legendary variety, so it all boils down to luck. In an ideal scenario, here are a few loadouts that can help players make the most of even the toughest situations.

8 loadouts that players should try out in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Close-range domination

Players don't usually get up close and personal in Fortnite. However, if they do happen to do so, a well-timed shotgun to the head could turn the tides of the game. Here's a quick rundown of the weapon choices that players need to pick in order to be good at close-ranged encounters:

Slot 1 : Stinger or Combat SMG

: Stinger or Combat SMG Slot 2 : Auto Shotgun

: Auto Shotgun Slot 3 : Revolver

: Revolver Slot 4 : Shield Potions

: Shield Potions Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-kit

2) Close to mid-range hybrid loadout

Close-quarter combat makes many players uncomfortable in the game. In order to avoid such situations, they love to engage in combat over a short distance and usually close the gap with enemies after dealing a considerable amount of damage. The best weapons for this loadout would be:

Slot 1 : Stinger or Combat SMG

: Stinger or Combat SMG Slot 2 : Ranger Assault Rifle

: Ranger Assault Rifle Slot 3 : Hammer Assault Rifle

: Hammer Assault Rifle Slot 4 : Shield Potions

: Shield Potions Slot 5: Med Mist/ Medi-Kit

3) Mid-range loadout

This loadout solely focuses on mid-range encounters. This loadout will feature sniper rifles and assault rifles as both these items are quite efficient in mid-range fire fights. Here are all the weapons that players need to use in Fortnite for this loadout to work:

Slot 1 : DMR

: DMR Slot 2 : Ranger Assault Rifle

: Ranger Assault Rifle Slot 3 : Striker Burst Rifle

: Striker Burst Rifle Slot 4 : Shield Potions

: Shield Potions Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit

4) Long-range sniper loadout

This loadout will focus on making the most out of Sniper Rifles in Fortnite. However, it's not wise to hold onto just these guns as they may be effective at long range, but they aren't as effective otherwise. With that said, here's a list of weapons that players can use in the game:

Slot 1 : DMR

: DMR Slot 2 : Heavy Sniper Rifle

: Heavy Sniper Rifle Slot 3 : Striker Burst Rifle

: Striker Burst Rifle Slot 4 : Shield Potions

: Shield Potions Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit

5) Tracker Pistol loadout

The Shadow Tracker Silenced Pistol is probably one of the best pistols in the game. This weapon is an Exotic weapon that is sold by Sunbird at the Temple for 400 gold. If players can afford it, they need to go pick it up.

After picking it up, the following items can help players complete the entire list in Fortnite:

Slot 1 : Shadow Tracker exotic

: Shadow Tracker exotic Slot 2 : Two-shot Shotgun

: Two-shot Shotgun Slot 3 : Striker Burst Rifle

: Striker Burst Rifle Slot 4 : Shield Potions

: Shield Potions Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit

6) Fiery explosives loadout

Although players don't usually use explosives in the game, they have the potential to deal a lot of structural damage. It's difficult to damage players using grenades and firefly jars, but these can definitely take out builds in Fortnite with ease:

Slot 1 : Firefly Jar

: Firefly Jar Slot 2 : Grenades

: Grenades Slot 3 : Combat/Stinger SMG

: Combat/Stinger SMG Slot 4 : Ranger Assault Rifle

: Ranger Assault Rifle Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit/Shield Potions

7) Team medic loadout

This loadout can be effective if players are running in a squad. This loadout is specifically for players who like to play a support role in Fortnite matches. This loadout doesn't really allow players to carry much firepower with them, so their team would have to watch out for them.

Slot 1 : Combat SMG

: Combat SMG Slot 2 : Ranger Assault Rifle

: Ranger Assault Rifle Slot 3 : Chug Cannon

: Chug Cannon Slot 4 :

: Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit/Shield Potions

8) Gun runner loadout

This loadout doesn't focus on any specific style of play and players can pick up whatever weapons they want and go all guns blazing. Often times, this loadout isn't effective, and players can pull off some amazing victory royales with a disorganised loadout like as this one.

Slot 1 : Revolver

: Revolver Slot 2 : Combat SMG

: Combat SMG Slot 3 : Ranger Assault Rifle

: Ranger Assault Rifle Slot 4 : Heavy Sniper Rifle

: Heavy Sniper Rifle Slot 5: Med Mist/Medi-Kit/Shield Potions

These loadouts in Fortnite are just weapon preferences based upon their efficiency at different distances and at different stages in the game. These loadouts aren't absolute either. Players can choose to pick whichever weapon they want or they can get their hands on at the very beginning and build a loadout that suits their style of play in Fortnite.

