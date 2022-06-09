Every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, ranked from best to worst

The loot pool for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is a mixed bag of goodies. Currently, the meta weapon seems to be the DMR, followed by the Hammer AR. Both are well-rounded and offer excellent combat capabilities at their respective ranges. However, they aren't the only weapons in the loot pool.

Aside from that, many from the previous season are still available in-game. Combat SMG, Striker Pump Shotgun, and Sidearm Pistol, to name a few. With so many weapons to choose from, knowing which ones are worth using is vital.

The last thing Loopers want is to be outgunned by an opponent in-game for selecting the wrong weapon. Even though no weapon is wrong per se, some are simply better than others when it comes to despawning opponents.

Some of the most popular weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ranked from best to worst

1) DMR

DMR is a groundbreaking reality-checking weapon for mid to long-range combat. Although it has a moderate fire rate, the scope helps get a clear view of targets. With a bit of practice, players can shoot at opponents 100-150 meters away with ease.

The reason why this weapon is the best is due to the flexibility it offers. The scope-in feature makes it accurate. However, for beginners or those just getting used to Fortnite, this is not the ideal weapon for them.

2) Firefly Jar

Firefly Jar is one of the most overlooked weapons of every season in Fortnite. Although it can be found as regular loot drops, collecting fireflies is the fastest way to obtain a full stack.

While this throwable is not as powerful as C4, it does do a lot of damage, especially if thrown into an area with a lot of foliage. Players can use this item to trap opponents in a ring of fire or burn down their wooden builds in a battle.

3) Hammer AR

Hammer AR is a devastating rifle for close-mid range fights in Fortnite. While aiming and firing, the weapon's stability is relatively strong, and the fire rate is decent enough.

However, as the distance to the target increases, the weapon's accuracy incurs a penalty. After the first few shots, inflicting damage becomes harder than it should be. Nevertheless, it's a great weapon for players to have in their loadout.

4) Heavy Sniper Rifle

Although a one-shot kill on a target with full HP and shields will not be possible, the weapon does much damage. With impressive zoom-in capabilities and powerful rounds, going toe-to-toe with a sharpshooter using this weapon will mean a certain death.

The only drawback it faces is the low rate of fire. While this shouldn't be a problem for most players, it may become an issue if the target decides to rush. In this case, switching to an SMG or AR would be the best option.

5) Shockwave Grenade

Shockwave Grenades are useful for mobility in Fortnite. It allows players to move vast distances in a single leap. However, with a bit of practice and precision, they can also be used to harass enemy players.

A well-placed Shockwave Grenade can push opponents into the storm, off structures, and away from their current position. During team fights, this weapon is perfect for forcefully splitting up the team.

6) Two-Shot Shotgun

The Two-Shot Shotgun is a powerful close-range weapon in Fortnite. However, using it is not the easiest of things to do. With a relatively low rate of fire, players will not be able to spam shots in a hurry.

To compensate for this, two shots are dispersed at once when the weapon is fired. This weapon will be rewarding for Loopers who can shoot with maximum accuracy. However, this is not the best choice for those new to the game or who use shotguns sparingly.

7) Striker Pump Shotgun

Much like last season, the Striker Pump Shotgun remains a balanced weapon in Fortnite. With decent stats all across the board, it's a good choice for beginners and those in a desperate situation. But is it suited for combat? Well, if players can find a mythic variant of the weapon, perhaps using it in battle is not a bad idea. However, for the most part, avoiding this weapon is probably the best idea.

8) Striker Burst Rifle

Striker Burst Rifle offers a beautiful scope-in feature to users in Fortnite. This allows for a clear view of the target. However, it's best to avoid this weapon until one has mastered recoil control. Another glaring issue is the size of the reticle.

At certain times in combat, taking accurate shots is not easy due to the reticle being small. When combined with high recoil, it makes things difficult. Although the weapon is by no means terrible, it's not the best option that's currently in-game.

9) Combat SMG

Much like the Stinger SMG, the Combat SMG is a close-range shredder in Fortnite. Be that as it may, controlling it in combat is not the easiest job for players. If one has to jump about and shoot, bullets are bound to spray and misfire.

Furthermore, with the Two-Shot Shotgun added to the loot pool, getting up close and personal with this SMG will not be a smart idea. Opponents will likely get the upper hand in combat and either secure a clear elimination or force users to run.

10) Sidearm Pistol

Sidearm Pistols are a great close-range weapon. They inflict decent damage and have all-round stats. But when it comes to Fortnite, using a pistol will only get players so far.

Since the weapon is mostly for emergency situations, having it in the inventory will not help. Unless the legendary variant can be secured, the others are just not worth the effort.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far