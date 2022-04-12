Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 concept map perfectly reimagines the results of The Seven vs IO war

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is barely underway. The season is not quite a month old yet. The storyline, skins, etc., for this season, are still coming together. There's no telling what this season may entail or where it might take players.

However, that has not stopped anyone from looking ahead to Chapter 3 Season 3. Leaks have already begun for that chapter, hinting at a potential Star Wars collaboration. That may or may not happen, but what is at least equally as likely is a season of war's aftermath.

This season seems headed for an all-out war, and there will be destruction. A concept artist shows that perfectly in their Season 3 map concept. Check it out below:

Fortnite concept artist introduces new map in the aftermath of Season 2 war

The concept comes courtesy of u/HOPP3RSIR on Reddit. The Imagined Order and The Seven have already begun fighting this season, and it seems like it's only going to worsen. The map and the island stand little to no chance of being left undisturbed.

In this new concept, the map remains the same in many places. Several Fortnite POIs are still present from this season, such as:

The Daily Bugle

Sleepy Sound

Shifty Shafts

Command Cavern

The Fortress

Sanctuary

The Joneses

Synapse Station

Rocky Reels

Chonker's Speedway

Others are in the exact location but with a different name or look. Condo Canyon has been reimagined as Camp Canyon. Logjam Lumberyard has been named Compound and might be a part of the IO.

New map concept (Image via u/HOPP3RSIR on Reddit)

Other places are entirely different. In what would be a surprising move to no one, Tilted Towers is destroyed yet again. The area Tilted Towers used to be located in is now called "The Wastes", a fitting name for that spot.

The Wastes and the surrounding areas, like Sanctuary, Greasy Grove and Coney Crossroads, have been severely burned. Coney is now Charred Carrier, and Greasy Grove is the Greasy Gorge, which is a slight change.

The IO has taken over the entire northwestern portion of the map. They've taken Camp Cuddle, as there are now two POIs named Final Fleet and Pure Portal. It's a military-esque spot for them, and their territory stretches to where Compound is.

All in all, it's not an altogether different map. It will be very familiar to Fortnite players who have played the last two seasons, but it's still significant enough to showcase the effects of the impending war.

What ultimately happens to the map will probably not be this image. It's a great concept, but Epic Games likely has their ideas and plans for next season, and it was likely planned a long time ago.

They sometimes use community concepts in skins and cosmetics, but the map seems unlikely. What is likely is that the war will have a significant effect on the map, so the artist is correct in this regard.

Ultimately, players will have to wait until Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, a couple of months away, to find out precisely what Epic will do. The storyline will reveal things slowly until that time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar