Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map potentially leaked

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is drawing to a close, loopers have less than two weeks left to earn XP, visit current POIs and talk to NPCs like Doctor Strange or Mullet Maurader. With Chapter 3 Season 3 coming soon, multiple leaks are being revealed to the community.

Currently, there's good reason to believe that Darth Vader, Peter Griffin, Miles Morales and more might be arriving next season, and many players are highly anticipating the release of Chapter 3.

However, this latest leak might be the most important one. It's no secret that the new map will be damaged and likely very different from the current one. A recently leaked image shows the possible layout of the next map.

New leak might show what Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's map will look like

This image was shown by Egyptian_Leaker on Twitter, who has revealed many major Fortnite leaks previously. According to them, the game file for this new texture is "Events_Artemis_Terrain."

Artemis is the name of the current map and it has already been confirmed that there will be a significant live event this season. This texture will supposedly be used in the event and may likely be the aftermath.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker This low-quality version of the map was added in the last update, it's codenamed (Events_Artemis_Terrain) which means it will be used for the live event.



This version is DIFFERENT to the map used in the hologram challenge, it uses a very similar texture but it's not the same. This low-quality version of the map was added in the last update, it's codenamed (Events_Artemis_Terrain) which means it will be used for the live event.This version is DIFFERENT to the map used in the hologram challenge, it uses a very similar texture but it's not the same. https://t.co/yEriTbSxMF

While it does look similar to the current version of the map, it is clearly different. A few key changes, such as the outskirts of The Joneses, have been implemented. For reference, here's what the current map looks like.

Current map (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The desert area and the left side of the map seem to have undergone some significant changes. It should be noted that the texture shown in the leak may not show the aftermath of the event, but could possibly even be during the event.

If that's not the case, then the new map texture seems to be missing one important ingredient: destruction. Based on everything that is currently known, including a recent leak about the live event, the island will likely sustain some serious damage.

While it won't be completely destroyed, several POIs will most likely be wiped off the map. The forested areas and other parts of the map will possibly be burnt and scarred. Chapter 3 Season 3's map will surely reflect the damage of the war that the past few seasons of Fortnite have been building to.

Whatever happens, players can expect the layout to remain mostly the same, as the newly leaked texture does have all the elements of the current map.

Unlike Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the map is not likely going to be completely different, though anything is technically possible.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is speculative until the live event occurs and the new map is revealed.

