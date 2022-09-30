Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Creative XP map grants upto 700,000 XP in minutes

Glitch King has been kicking up a storm with his Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Creative XP map(s). Each one is more ridiculous than the last, filled to the brim with XP. Although players won't get more than a few levels per map, it sure beats having to grind matches in-game to earn a fraction of the XP.

The latest of these maps is called Ultimate 1v1 Build Fight. Like previous maps, players don't have to do much to earn upwards of 700,000 XP. By following some simple steps, the XP will pour in abundance in just a few minutes. That said, here's how to do it.

Ultimate 1v1 Build Fight - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Creative XP map

Here's how to complete Glitch King's latest XP glitch:

Enter the map code: 4918-6059-9710

Once loaded into the game, approach the giant board and select play with party (Private)

Note: Loading into a new match may take some time, don't restart the match

Once inside the map. go behind the XP board and interact with the secret button at the corner of the map

Next, interact with the AFK XP button inside the new area

Once done, XP should start accumulating

When completed, interact with the Return to Arena button to get back to the main map area

Move towards the Changing Booth and approach the row of buttons

Go behind the Background 'On' device button and interact with the secret button behind it

Wait for the countdown to finish (feel free to explore the map to bide time)

Once the countdown ends, interact with any one of the characters

Upon interacting, players will be teleported back to the arena

Interact with the secret button behind Background 'On' device once again

Interact with the other character to complete the process

Once done, go behind the XP board and interact with the secret button once again

Interact with the Bouncers Room button to keep the XP flowing

Keep in mind that the steps mentioned have to be done in this exact order. Deviating from this may result in not receiving any bonus XP. On that note, the method has been tried and tested with amazing results. However, the XP gain may vary from player to player.

Can players be banned for using Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Creative XP map glitches?

Despite rumors about how players can be banned for using Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Creative XP maps to level up, that is far from the truth. Given that XP maps fall within Epic Games' jurisdiction, it's their responsibility to ensure that XP glitches do not occur on Creative maps.

Players are not being banned for using Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Creative XP maps (Image via Twitter/News1_Games)

Thus, by extending that logic, banning players would be wrong as it would mean that the team checking and verifying the map failed to ensure no glitches were present. Nevertheless, it's recommended that players use Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Creative XP maps sparingly to avoid coming under the radar.

Besides, spending hours on end standing in one place or being bounced around is not enjoyable, to say the least. While leveling up is indeed important, so is playing a few matches with fellow loopers.

