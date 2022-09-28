Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 AFK XP glitch grants up to 1 million XP

As soon as the new Fortnite season drops, players become obsessed with reaching level 100 and unlocking all the cosmetics a Battle Pass has to offer. A similar trend emerged in Chapter 3 Season 4 due to the amount of unique cosmetics present on the table.

Hence began the grind to grab as much XP as they could. But when players run out of quests to farm more XP, the infamous XP glitch creative maps come in handy.

Popular YouTuber GKI is known for unearthing this trend during Fortnite Chapter 3, when Epic enabled Creative XP to grant players progression on their Battle Pass XP. The latest map from the creator can grant one up to a million XP if done correctly. This can help them reach level 100 faster than any other legitimate method.

While the map is quite expansive, the reward justifies the heavy grind. Here's a guide on using this creative glitch map to get up to one million XP.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 XP glitch map can shoot players to level 100

This creative Fortnite glitch map from GKI grants a huge amount of XP even if you are AFK (away from keyboard). The steps might seem confusing at first, but careful execution will yield fruitful results.

That said, Fortnite has removed the XP cap from creative mode as of yet, which means there's no daily limit to the amount of XP a player can get from these glitch maps.

To get XP from this AFK glitch map, follow these steps:

Open up the game mode selection menu

Go to the Island code tab

Enter this map code: 6022-6469-2813

Join the map via Private Matchmaking

Upon spawning, you will need to travel to a vault on the far end of the island. Then start building the floor towards the empty space to get behind the vault and interact with the invisible button.

Fortnite Season 4 XP Glitch map has several buttons hidden across the map (Image via YouTube/GKI)

This will throw you into a room containing several more buttons. One of them will be labeled as AFK XP BUTTON which you need to interact with to get XP. Once pressed, you will return to the 1v1 arena, with the XP counter granting you small amounts of XP.

There are buttons hidden behind the changing booth that can teleport players to a different room to carry out the XP glitch (Image via YouTube/GKI)

To increase the amount of XP gained while being AFK, travel near the changing booth and interact with a hidden button behind it. This will take you to a new room where you can spot two NPCs.

Interacting with NPCs on the map grants more XP in the map (Image via YouTube/GKI)

Interact with the Fortnite NPC on the right to multiply the amount of XP on the counter. Subsequently, you will spawn back to the 1v1 arena. It doesn't end there, as you must repeat this step. This time, however, you need to interact with the NPC on the left side of the room.

Travelling across different rooms in the XP map can increase the amount of XP players can get (Image via YouTube/GKI)

Upon doing so, you will receive another injection of XP. From thereon, go behind the vault and press the other two buttons apart from the AFK XP. In this case, interact with the BOUNCERS ROOM button to reach a chamber full of Bouncers. Keep bouncing on the pads and continue farming XP until it slows, upon which you should travel to another room to carry on the progression.

While the Fortnite XP glitch can accelerate your run to level 100, there's no guarantee regarding the amount of XP you will get. The amount can vary across players. Players might feel a bit disheartened if their XP counter slows down around a million.

The Battle Pass in Fortnite requires 80,000 XP to level up one tier, which means players need to grind for several hours to reach level 100. While the grind can be a little tedious for some, the results are worth it.

