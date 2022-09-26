Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 XP glitch is helping players level up fast

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has brought back the grind. From exploiting glitches to collecting Accolade XP, players are striving to level up fast. However, this is not an easy task as players need to acquire 80,000 XP to level up and a total of 7.92 million XP to reach level 100.

In such scenarios, Fortnite Creative often comes to the rescue. Here, players can find a plethora of user-created maps that offer big payouts for Accolade tasks. All they need to do is perform certain tasks and reap XP. They can use map-codes: 5054-5057-3365 to access one such map.

User-created glitched maps fall under the gray area. Players are often indecisive about whether to exploit them or not. Creators use nestled hidden rooms with Accolade devices to circumnavigate the scrutiny by the Fortnite developers. Once through, these maps become available in the creative mode.

Using glitches in Fortnite is another way to level up fast

GKI, better known as Glitch King, has recently shared a creative map that players can frequent to earn XP. When it comes to glitches, GKI is a dependable source. Players have a high chance of successfully earning XP from glitched maps shared by GKI.

To access this newly glitched Fortnite Creative map, players need to open the creative game mode, navigate to ISLAND CODE, and enter 5054-5057-3365 in the search box. The game map is called ULTIMATE 1v1 BUILD FIGHT. Players can also access it under the Browse menu.

Once players have selected this particular map, they should enter a Private match and follow these steps:

When inside the match, interact with the XP shop button.

Once trasnported into a different arena, interact with AFK XP button.

After that, interact with Return To Arena button.

Once back in the arena, get down to the lower floor by jumping off.

Once on the lower level, travel to the top right corner of the floor.

Interact with the secret button. This will trasport you to a room.

Wait until the countdown reads 00:00 ( It's a 10 minutes countdown.)

Once countdown is over, interact with both the NPCs in the room.

Once players are through with the aforementioned steps, they will be able to garner the most XP from the map. They can now either leave the match or go about performing additional tasks on the map to earn more XP. Once players are done interacting with NPCs, they can now enter any room in the arena to earn more.

Players should note that certain tasks are required to be performed to earn XP upon entering a room. It should also be noted that the rate of XP payout differs from player to player. Fortnite has a profusion of such maps. Players can discover such glitches on social media platforms like YouTube, Reddit and Twitter.

However, these maps frequently get reported and are taken down within 24-48 hours. Hence, players need to be proactive if they want to claim free XP. Players can also refer to these actionable tips to boost their XP and level up quickly.

