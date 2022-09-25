How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Actionable tips for XP boost

Now that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here, players have a new reason to start grinding once again. Season 4 has brought many new mechanics and features to the game, and Chrome is one such addition that has introduced a new angle into the gameplay.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass is another thing that has players excited. An eclectic collection of new outfits and cosmetic items. The new Battle Pass is heavy on the original designs and features only one Marvel character. Like last season, players will have to earn 80,000 XP to level up.

Players need to earn 7.92 million XP to reach level 100. At this level, they will be able to unlock the coveted Spider-Gwen from Marvel's Spider-Verse. Given the astronomical XP requirements, players have started to pose the question: How to level up fast in Fortnite?

Tips to boost XP gain in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Players can boost their XP in a number of ways. While everybody knows how to earn XP, there are certain tricks that can influence the payout and considerably affect the rate at which XP is awarded.

Week 1 quests are out now, in total there is enough XP for 1.75 levels!

The most conventional way to level up fast is by completing quests and side challenges. Players often focus only on competing in Battle Royale mode and majorly depend on the XP garnered during the process. Even though Fortnite's XP award system is somewhat flawed, the game offers a profusion of challenges that players can complete during a match.

Completing these quests cumulates into substantial XP gains. As of Chapter 3 Season 4, players can complete the following quests:

Daily Bonus Goal - 15,000 XP

Weekly - 20,000 XP

Weekly Bonus Goals - 50,000 XP

Milestone - 6,000 XP

Daily - 1,000 XP

Milestone Bonus Goals - 20,000 XP

Bytes Quests - 30,000 XP

Narrative Quests - 32,000 XP

Kickstarter Quests - 35,000 XP

Many of these quests are of a reoccurring nature, and players are furnished with a new set of challenges at regular intervals. Players can also earn Accolade XP and supercharged XP. Teaming up is another way that helps players gain extra XP. Team members can help assist in completing challenges.

The second way to gain XP in Fortnite is by exploiting glitches. Creative mode players often create glitched maps that can payout insane XP. All players need to do is visit the map and complete certain accolade tasks. The glitch takes care of the rest. However, there is a caveat. Developers regularly monitor such activities, and many maps are often taken down.

Time is of the essence in such a scenario. Recently, players were able to earn 4 million XP from one such glitch. Interested players can find glitched map codes on social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Reddit.

Another way to level up fast is by farming XP in Fortnite Creative. Players can earn XP easily by visiting community-designed creative maps and playing matches. Playing a team-based match provides for instant spawn, which translates into more time to farm XP during the match. Players should note that Epic Games no longer rewards XP to AFK players.

