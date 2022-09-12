Accolade XP in Fortnite, explained

Simply put, Accolade XP in Fortnite is the XP that a player earns by performing simple tasks in a match. This generally involves basic things such as opening chests, discovering new landmarks, and other tasks of a similar nature. In the first few days of Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic Games doubled the rate at which Accolade XP is awarded.

This adjustment came after the Fortnite community's strong backlash against the flawed XP award system. With the arrival of Season 3, players quickly realized that leveling up in the game became even harder and required serious grinding, which was not well received by the playerbase.

We've heard your concerns about XP. While there's new quests in 21.10 and events to earn XP all summer, we also want to make things feel better now.



So we've doubled Accolade XP, as well as granted players a boost of Supercharged XP, to keep the good vibes going!

Fortunately, the developers addressed this problem by doubling the award rate of Accolade XP in response. For the entirety of Season 3, players have been enjoying double Accolade XP. While it isn't perceived as much, the additional XP has certainly incentivised players to some degree.

Fortnite players now earn twice the Accolade XP

Players must note that the changes made to the Accolade XP reward system don't reflect on the Challenge XP reward system. The latter has continued to follow the same metrics as before, with players being awarded the same amount of Challenge XP as in previous seasons. There is a fine line between Accolade XP and Challenge XP, and players must be aware as to which action provides which XP.

Whenever players complete a Fortnite challenge, they are rewarded with Challenge XP. Completing challenges includes performing tasks listed in the Seasonal Weekly Quests, Vibin' Quests, Daily Quests, and other similar quests. Any other task of a more trivial nature falls under Accolade XP.

It is possible that players might receive quests where both XP reward systems overlap. For example, a challenge that requires players to open 5 different chests in a named location might be connected to Accolade XP. In this case, players will be awarded double Accolade XP as well as the usual amount of Challenge XP.

Developers have boosted Supercharged XP as well

The overhauled Accolade XP system is supplemented by the boost in the Supercharged XP. For the unversed, Supercharged XP is the boosted XP rewarded to a player when they log into Fortnite after a few days' break. Supercharged XP was set in place to compensate players who are unable to log into Fortnite and complete the daily challenges.

The boosted Supercharged XP basically allows players to be awarded XP at an accelerated rate. However, this 'buff' is temporary for players, and the game will soon revert back to its default XP reward system.

In the initial days of the overhaul, players were unsure of how effective the changes would be to the overall XP system and the slight increase in XP didn't really translate well. Over time, the issue was subdued and players continued to play the game as usual. In the meantime, multiple XP glitch maps surfaced, granting players the chance to farm large amounts of XP to compensate.

Now that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is only a few days away, players are hoping that the developers have addressed the XP problem and adjusted it accordingly. It is plausible that the upcoming season might follow the same revised XP requirements to gain levels. An improved XP system is likely to further enhance the gameplay and make the title even more popular.

