Fortnite is getting lazy, and players have started taking notice

For many seasons now, the super styles in Fortnite have followed a similar pattern of color and design. Ever since Chapter 2 Season 8, the cosmetics have been available in blue, purple, gold, and silver hues. This has become the norm. While they aren't too bad to look at, it can't help but be noticed that they look the same.

Over the course of the last few seasons, telling apart the super styles from one season to the next has become impossible. Given how similar they look, one can argue that they all belong to the same seasonal battle pass. The pattern of the design has been repeated for so long that players are not even surprised anymore.

Players are suspecting that super styles for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will look something like this (Image via Reddit/viangle)

To put into perspective just how repetitive the patterns and colors have become, a Redditor known as u/viangle shared a meme to provide an example. In the post, the user sarcastically wonders as to what super styles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 could look like.

Given the long-running gag of skins looking the same from season to season, the image in the post showcases Chrome, purple, and gold styles for The Paradigm. While the post should be taken as a joke, it is far from a laughing matter. A user by the name of u/Tony_BasQue had this to say:

"I fully expect them all to look like this, they are always lazy and not worth getting. We all know 100% that one of them is gonna be an all Chrome style."

Why do super styles in Fortnite look so similar and are they worth it?

Super styles are re-skins for the skins available in the seasonal Fortnite battle pass. They are similar because they are the same characters, just painted over in block colors or hues. Depending on the current theme and storyline events in-gane, the super styles are colored accordingly.

Super styles from Chapter 2 Season 8 are some of the best in-game (Image via Twitter/FortPass)

In the first few seasons, they were a must-have cosmetic item for the community. But by the time Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 came around, things were starting to get mundane. As stated, while by no means are bad, they look like a repeat version of the skin, colored over in either silver, blue, purple, or gold.

Given that players have to grind till level 200 to unlock them, it makes no sense to do so. A user called Pakpakpaka had this to say:

"Kiddos complaining about super styles, the truth is it's just for those who are grinders and already bored. BP ends at lvl 120 (gwen unmasked skin variant) for me."

While for many this might seem like a waste of V-Bucks to leave the Fortnite battle pass incomplete, Pakpakpaka is not alone in thinking this way. Others have something similar to say as well. For instance, u/WeirdFish9 said:

"I only ever got the super styles for C2S7 and C2S8. I can’t be bothered to grind for them anymore when they’re not good and I don’t use them anyway."

Over the years, this sentiment has grown. If this time around, Epic Games does not switch up their approach to super styles, it is likely that a lot more players will jump on the bandwagon and decide to stop leveling up after level 120.

The community speaks (Image via Reddit/FortNiteBR)

Be that as it may, at the end of the day, the developers have nothing to lose. Since players pay for the entirety of the Fortnite battle pass and everything that is on it, it is their personal loss alone. Then again, since the cosmetics are not appealing to begin with, it is as close as it gets to being called a tie.

With all that being said, it would be nice to see unique cosmetics as super styles rather than just painted over characters. With Epic Games upping the ante each passing season with new mechanics and features, failing to deliver on amazing super styles feels like a let down.

