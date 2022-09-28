Fortnite is banning players permanently for one offence, here's what to avoid

The first Fortnite ban wave of Chapter 3 Season 4 is here! Epic Games is banning many players for disobeying the new rules introduced this season. More specifically, the video game developer is banning anyone who attempts to use the Cronus Zen device.

With the new season's release, it was made clear that using this device will not be tolerated and could result in a ban. Despite the warning, many players kept using it and faced the consequences.

This article will explain everything you need to know about this ban wave and how to avoid it. If you are a console player who uses Cronus Zen, it's important to stop using it or risk losing your account permanently.

Season 4 Fortnite ban wave is getting rid of many players

The latest ban wave will make the game fair for everyone. Since using Cronus Zen is considered cheating, the game will be so much better without it.

New ban wave is happening in Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

On using the popular device, players will be detected and get a warning which will kick them out of the game. There is only one warning. If players ignore it, they will be banned permanently. Epic Games has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to cheating, which is why this ban will last forever.

"Players who use restricted devices that provide, or are intended to provide, a competitive advantage may receive an in-game warning. To continue playing, players must remove the hardware and restart Fortnite," Epic Games published in a blog post.

"Attempts to bypass this restriction will result in a permanent ban from Fortnite."

It is unlikely that Epic will revert this ban anytime soon. To read more about the restricted devices that cause Fortnite bans, please visit this link.

Cronus Zen and why it's banned

Cronus Zen is an advanced controller converter that allows console players to gain a huge advantage over their opponents. Besides controllers, these users can use it to connect a keyboard and mouse to their gaming system.

However, the device has been banned by Epic Games due to its support for mods. Thousands of free scripts can be easily installed on the hardware and most of them are made for cheating.

Using Cronus Zen will result in a ban in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

For example, the game’s players can achieve almost flawless accuracy while using it with certain scripts. The device isn't easily detected, which is why many players have gotten away with it. However, the new season of the video game has changed things and will ban anyone who tries to use it.

