Latest Fortnite ban wave banned thousands of players for no reason

The latest Fortnite ban wave affected thousands of players who had done nothing wrong. While no cheater will ever admit to any wrongdoing, this wave did, in fact, apply to players who abided by the rules.

Fortunately, only those who played the Late Game Arena game mode were banned, and Epic Games quickly fixed the issue. Players who had been wrongly affected by the Fortnite ban.

Initially, many players were confused by the fact that they had been banned, but it turned out to be Epic Games' fault. Though the problem was resolved, people were still outraged.

Fortnite ban wave affected everyone who played Late Game Arena

The Late Game Arena game mode is one of the most popular ones in Fortnite Battle Royale. This is a competitive game mode, yet a lot of casual players enjoy it simply because it's very fun and intense.

Surviving in a match in Last Game Arena and making the top 30 is usually very difficult, and even the best players sometimes struggle to do it. However, the mode allows gamers to jump into an end-game match right away and see how well they fare in the intense situation.

The popular game mode was unvaulted with the v21.50 update on Tuesday, August 30. Unfortunately, almost everyone who played it on that day was a victim of the latest Fortnite ban wave.

When the game mode was first unvaulted, it was completely broken. Every player was stuck on the spawn island and couldn't leave it. After the Battle Bus countdown hit zero, gamers were not teleported to the bus. Instead, they stayed on the spawn island where they were able to eliminate other players.

What made this bug even worse was the fact that players were earning Hype on the spawn island, which wasn't intended. If gamers died, they would respawn and get a chance to earn more Hype. Unfortunately, this problem is what triggered the massive Fortnite ban wave. Epic Games' anti-cheat system took players teaming up for cheaters, even though this was not the case.

Late Game Arena triggered the latest Fortnite ban wave (Image via Epic Games)

Many individuals were simply in the same area for too long but did nothing wrong to deserve the Fortnite ban. Fortunately, the video game developer reacted quickly.

What's so special about Late Game Arena?

The Late Game Arena is a special competitive game mode that puts players in 60-player lobbies with the storm in its fourth phase. It allows competitive players to practice for tournaments without having to play the early stages of the game.

Late Game Arena is perfect for both competitive and casual players (Image via Epic Games)

However, Late Game Arena is also popular among casual players. They usually don't play competitive modes, which is why they don't know what it feels like to survive for more than 15 minutes and have epic build fights. Fortunately, the unvaulted inclusion allows such individuals to feel the heat of battle during the late stages of a match.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh