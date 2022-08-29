5 times Fortnite banned players for the wrong reasons

Fortnite bans happen for many different reasons, and in most cases, players get banned for breaking some of the rules. Unfortunately, there have been times when many players were banned for no reason.

Epic Games has implemented a strong anti-cheat system in Fortnite Battle Royale, which makes cheating almost impossible. Even if players successfully use cheating software, there are chances that they will receive a ban within a few minutes.

In this article, we will take a look at the five times Fortnite Battle Royale has banned its players for the wrong reasons. Most of these actions were reverted after Epic realized that they made a mistake.

5 Fortnite bans that did not make much sense

1) Typical Gamer banned for teaming up

Typical Gamer is a Fortnite Battle Royale streamer who has become very popular in recent years. Due to his popularity, he's started getting a lot of stream snipers in his games.

For those who don't know, stream snipers are random players who join the same lobby as their favorite streamer. This is extremely difficult to do, especially since Epic Games has added a hidden matchmaking delay. However, some popular streamers have tens of thousands of people watching them, so it's not surprising that some of them get in the same lobby.

Most stream snipers do not have bad intentions and simply want to be noticed by their favorite streamer. This behavior sometimes results in a Fortnite ban, unfortunately.

Teaming up with enemies is not allowed and can easily result in a Fortnite ban (Image via Epic Games)

Typical Gamer was banned for teaming up since one of his stream snipers simply drove a vehicle right next to him. Epic Games' anti-cheat system assumed this as two enemies being right next to each other, but refusing to fight, which is a bannable offense.

Shortly after, the popular streamer received a Fortnite ban, but fortunately, it did not last long as the game developer realized that it wasn't intentional teaming.

2) LazarBeam received a Fortnite ban for playing with a toy

Fortnite ban has been given for using an in-game toy (Image via Epic Games)

LazarBeam is one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale content creators of all time. While he may not be the most skilled player in the world, he is very entertaining, and that is why he's received millions of views on his YouTube channel.

The Australian YouTuber was hit by a Fortnite banhammer back in Chapter 1. What did he do to deserve it? Nothing. He was simply playing basketball with his friends using in-game toys.

Epic Games added toys to Fortnite Battle Royale with the release of Chapter 1 Season 5, including basketball and golf balls. LazarBeam used a golf ball on a basketball court and was banned for it!

It turns out that action was taken against the content creator for using a modded router, which the video game recognized as a VPN. Using such software is against the terms of service, which is what resulted in LazarBeam getting a Fortnite ban.

3) Zenon is a nine-year-old kid who was banned for playing Arena

Zenon was banned from Fortnite simply for playing the Arena game mode. The nine-year-old kid is a young Fortnite prodigy from Brazil who used to dominate his opponents.

Unfortunately, the young player received a ban as soon as he joined the Arena mode. As many players are aware, players have to be at least 13 years of age in order to compete in Fortnite tournaments.

Despite his impressive skins, Zenon was banned for 1,500 days, which is more than four years. The young player was banned early in Chapter 2, but he gained a lot of support from the Fortnite community as the #FreeZenon hashtag started trending all over social media.

Even the most popular Fortnite players, such as Ninja, and Tfue, sided with Zenon and asked Epic Games to remove his Fortnite ban. Epic eventually decided to revert the action and Zenon was allowed to play the Arena mode. However, he has not been able to compete for money since he was under 13 years of age.

4) Swinging is a bannable offense in Fortnite

Have you ever wanted to swing on a swingset in Fortnite Battle Royale? Premises and RTBRob, his teammate, did this and got a Fortnite ban for it.

Fortnite's Chapter 1 had many bugs in its early stages, and the swingset was one of them. Epic Games messed up Fortnite's code in the first two seasons of the popular video game, and this issue resulted in players getting a ban for simply having some fun on a swingset.

At one point, these Fortnite bans were so frequent that many players were avoiding swingsets as they didn't want to get banned.

As can be seen in the video above, the two players were just having some fun swinging at Retail Row. However, they were kicked out of the game and banned for cheating not even a minute later.

Fortunately, Epic Games fixed the swingsets at some point in Season 2 of Fortnite Battle Royale and players were able to use them without fear of getting banned.

5) Ninja was banned from Fortnite Battle Royale as well

Ninja was extremely popular, yet not even he could not avoid a Fortnite ban (Image via Epic Games)

In the first few years of Fortnite Battle Royale, Ninja was the icon of the video game. He was one of the first players to become extremely popular among the Fortnite audience, and has gained millions of subscribers and fans thanks to it.

Unfortunately, as amazing as Ninja was, not even he could avoid a Fortnite ban. The popular streamer was briefly banned from the video game in Chapter 1.

The Ninja ban was similar to the ban that LazarBeam received as they were both removed from the game due to network issues. Like the Australian YouTuber, Ninja was banned for using a VPN, even though this was not the case. Chances are that the popular streamer was simply using a modded router as well, which wouldn't be surprising.

Epic Games did not want to keep its main superstar away from the game for too long, which is why Ninja's Fortnite ban had one of the shortest durations in the history of the game.

