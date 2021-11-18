Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser reveals new POI, changed mechanics, and more

The days of the ongoing Cubed themed season are limited and gamers have started preparing themselves for Fortnite Chapter 3. Much to the surprise of gamers, Epic won't release any more seasons to the ongoing Chapter 2.

With leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 coming in from all sides, not only has it revealed some important information regarding the upcoming season, but it has also helped in building up the hype.

Recent leaks indicate some massive changes with respect to gameplay, mechanics, and teases an all new POI. This article will reveal all the information for gamers to get a better idea about the upcoming Chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Leaks reveal significant details about the island

Fortnite leaks have provided a great source to plot progressive storylines, upcoming changes to the map, the addition of new characters, weapons, and much more.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 to be released in a few weeks, gamers are relying upon these Fortnite leaks to understand the changes that will feature in the game, with one of them indicating massive changes when it comes to gaming mechanics and the map.

The leak shows three characters engaged in an intense gun-fight. The location they are in is unknown and popular data miner SypherPK has revealed that it might be a new POI.

The prominent character in front was also on his knees while shooting and moving forward, possibly implying that gamers may finally get the much awaited sliding mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 3.

A character in the background is seen shooting from their left shoulder. Generally, in Fortnite, gamers can only shoot from the right shoulder. This has raised speculation that Epic Games will add the swap shoulder option as well.

The character seen sliding is holding a grenade in his left hand while wielding a gun at the same time. Gamers and data miners anticipate that the developers might be working on bringing a change to the game, allowing players to use both of them simultaneously.

The recent Fortnite leak revealed a great deal of information about the possible changes that gamers will come across in Fortnite Chapter 3. Most of this is only talked about by data miners and is yet to be confirmed by Epic.

If they are introduced or not, it will be interesting to see whether gamers accept them or discard them. Everything will be revealed once Fortnite Chapter 3 comes out.

