Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 6 challenges: How to destroy Timber Pine stumps

The developers introduced large trees in Fortnite Chapter 3 called Timber Pines. These tall trees look majestic but hide a dangerous secret. Once destroyed, they fall on top of the nearest player, resulting in a swift elimination.

Last week, the developers tasked players with getting rid of a few of these trees from the island. However, it would seem that they keep growing back.

Destroy three Timber Pine Stumps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

So to ensure that these giant trees are gone for good, players are being tasked with destroying Timber Pine Stumps. Flipsiders willing and able to destroy three Timber Pine Stumps will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points.

How to destroy Timber Pine stumps in Fortnite Chapter 3

Destroying Timber Pine stumps is an easy task and should be a breeze to complete. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:

Land northeast of Camp Cuddle at POI, known as Pinnacle Peak.

Gear up by searching the loot chests in the area.

Once complete, slide down to the Timber Pine forest below.

Chop down three Timber Pine trees to expose the stumps.

Use the harvesting tool to destroy the stump and complete the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Using Timber Pines to gain a tactical advantage in Fortnite Chapter 3

Timber Pines is a unique tree in-game. Unlike others that merely disintegrate when harvested, these giants tend to keel over and fall. While that's not an issue for players cutting down trees, it does become a problem for opponents nearby.

For some reason, when Timber Pines fall, they tend to fall in the direction of the closest enemy. With critical thinking and strategy, players can use these giant trees to destroy an opponent's build and crush them easily.

An easy way to use them is to shoot the tree nearest to the enemy. A few well-placed bullets should be enough to destroy it and cause it to fall on the enemy. However, keep in mind that opponents can employ the same tactic.

Also Read Article Continues below

If players aren't careful and don't pay attention to the treeline, the last thing they'll be seeing is a giant falling tree. Thankfully, this can be prevented by placing armored walls to absorb the damage.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Ever used a Timber Pine to eliminate an opponent? Yes No 0 votes so far