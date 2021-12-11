Fortnite Chapter 3: What happens if you stand in front of the Foundation?

The Foundation is back on the island for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. His return was met with cheers from loopers as it meant significant progress in the lore. Everyone wants to know where he has been and most players are paying him a visit.

Visiting the Foundation seems to be harmless, similar to any other NPC on the island. However, since he's one of the strongest characters in the game, loopers are a bit caught up in their thoughts regarding whether standing in front of him is a good idea.

This article will reveal what happens when someone tries to stand in front of the Foundation in Fortnite.

The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3: Players should avoid standing in front of the NPC

The return of the Foundation was teased before the release of Fortnite Chapter 3. The revival of the popular character was a pivotal move from Epic as everyone wanted to learn more about the Seven and their mission.

Visiting the Foundation is not dangerous if loopers maintain a safe distance. However, venturing close to him and standing right in front of him may not end well.

The Foundation will not take pity on anyone standing in front of him. He will use the opportunity to pull out a giant energy ball and deploy it in an effort to inflict damage to the one blocking his path. After that he'll pull out his MK-Seven Assault Rifle and start firing right away.

Can players get the weapon carried by The Foundation in Fortnite?

The Foundation currently spawns on the eastern side of the island in the Sanctuary POI. He carries the Mythic MK-Seven Assault Rifle which is one of the strongest weapons in Fortnite.

Gamers are eager to find out how to get hold of this weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and the procedure is surprisingly easy. Players will be required to land near the NPC and battle it out in an effort to eliminate him. Once the Foundation is eliminated, he'll drop the weapon that can be picked up by gamers.

It must be noted that Foundation is not like other NPCs and defeating him is indeed a herculean task. Gamers are advised to load up with proper loot before engaging in a battle with him.

Edited by Siddharth Satish