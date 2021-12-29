Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch: 2 new Infinite XP maps discovered

Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitches seem to be on the rise. Despite Epic Games' best attempts, content creators such as Glitch King continue to find XP-related exploits. Recently two new XP glitches have been discovered.

They are simple to execute and require minimal effort on the player's part. Here are the steps required to do begin using these Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitches:

Map 1

Go to Creative, press on Island Code and enter - 9672-0800-1824.

Once loaded into the map, interact with the rift in the middle of the map.

Players will be teleported to an obstacle course.

Once there, look for the staircase which says "Really easy".

Using the grappler, players need to reach the top of the stairs.

Once there, on the right hand top corner a button labeled "Don't tell anyone about this" will be located.

Upon pressing it, players will begin to receive AFK XP

Note: On the same creative map, there is another button hidden on top of the vertical stack which says "Impossible". Players can use the grappler to reach the top and activate the button labeled "What are you doing here?"

Map 2

Go to Creative, press on Island Code and enter: 1008-0451-9754.

Once loaded into the map, players need to go to the eastern side of the map and look for a secret button.

Upon pressing it, AFK XP will be generated.

Note: The location of the secret button may vary from player to player.

The location of the secret button may vary from player to player. If the XP stops, players need to leave the match, enter the map again, and repeat the process.

Readers can view this video for more information:

How many experience points can players get from these Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitches?

I Talk @ThisIsITalk I don't agree with Creative XP glitches. I know everyone wants to level up as fast as possible, and Creative XP glitches provide a way to get 3 quick levels without much work, but XP should be earned through actual gameplay and not spamming a button. Lame that action isn't taken. I don't agree with Creative XP glitches. I know everyone wants to level up as fast as possible, and Creative XP glitches provide a way to get 3 quick levels without much work, but XP should be earned through actual gameplay and not spamming a button. Lame that action isn't taken.

The XP glitch showcased on the first map increases exponentially. It starts off at 100 XP/second and increases after both buttons have been pressed. The second Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch map provides roughly 3,942 XP/second.

After a certain point of time, the amount of XP earned will begin to reduce or completely stop for some players. The entire process will have to be restarted to farm XP again.

Disclaimer: Currently, these Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitches provide infinite XP. This could be patched soon. Furthermore, readers are advised to avoid using such glitches as Epic Games can issue a permanent ban as punishment.

