6 unreleased items coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 in 2022

Epic Games has introduced several new things to make Fortnite Chapter 3 interesting since it began. The game is already having one of its best seasons so far, with so much more to arrive in the following year.

At least 6 new items are going to be a part of Fortnite Chapter 3 in 2022. These unreleased items have already been teased several times. Some of the hints about these upcoming items come directly from official trailers, and others are found by data miners in the game files.

It looks like Fortnite Chapter 3 is going to receive all-round changes in 2022. New items ranging from heals and map POIs to wildlife and weather changes will arrive over the course of Chapter 3. These updates might be spread out across different seasons.

Everything new coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 in 2022

Two of the most interesting future additions to come in Fortnite Chapter 3 in 2022 are in the field of weapons and armor. First, the Shield Keg will soon show up, and it will splash players inside its radius once destroyed, giving them a certain amount of shields.

The Flare Gun and Grenade Launcher will also be unvaulted later in Fortnite Chapter 3 for 2022. This will significantly diversify the arsenal that is available to players and make the gameplay much more dynamic.

-New Shield Item

-New "ButterCake" Wildlife (It looks like there's also going to be a large one)

-Weather Conditions

-Tilted Towers

-Flare Gun & Grenade Launcher to be Unvaulted



Fortnite Chapter 3 will see new wildlife and weather conditions soon

One of the most exciting future additions to Fortnite Chapter 3 will be the extreme weather conditions. Players have been excited about the tornadoes and the lightning ever since they first appeared in the Season overview trailer. This means that extreme weather conditions will arrive before Season 1 ends.

Another exciting revelation in the trailer was that of a strange form of wildlife. It seems like the game is hiding a massive dinosaur who currently remains frozen under the island. However, this ridable animal in Fortnite Chapter 3 will emerge once the snow thaws out in 2022.

It looks like the upcoming dinosaur creatures are hibernating. There are areas around the map where mounds of snow spawn with snoring sounds coming from them. I'm guessing they will be added to the game once the snow melts

Tilted Towers to return to Fortnite in Chapter 3

In addition to all the aforementioned additions, the biggest reveal will be that of the return of Tilted Towers to Fortnite. Players have been desperately demanding the return of this POI ever since it was initially removed from the game. Therefore, thousands of players were elated once they noticed Tilted in Chapter 3.

Tilted Towers currently remains frozen under the island, and players will have for the snow to melt before it finally shows up. Clearly, 2022 is going to be an exciting year for Fortnite players.

