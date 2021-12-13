"Here lies Tilted Towers": SypherPK, Ninja, and TSM Myth lose it over Tilted return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Tilted Towers is finally returning to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. As of now, the popular fan-favorite POI remains frozen. Beneath the thick sheet of snow on Artemis lies Tilted Tower on the Flip Side.

Popular Twitch streamers Myth and Ninja finally returned to streaming Fortnite after a long break. SypherPK decided to give them a tour of the new island, and Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 was definitely an attraction. Seeing the popular POI return, Myth and Ninja were certainly in awe.

Both Ninja and Myth are two of the oldest Fortnite streamers. They have spent some of their best moments playing around Tilted Towers. Clearly, they were excited to hear about the return of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Tilted Towers will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, week 8

According to SypherPK, the snow on top of the island will start melting in a few weeks. This will completely reveal Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, by week 8. Even now, players can see the frozen clock tower and other buildings that were the central attraction of this popular POI.

"Here lies Tilted Towers. It is. It melts in week 8."

While showing Myth around, Sypher and Ninja pointed out every landmark from Tilted Towers as seen under the snow. Myth could not believe it at first. However, after looking closely, he finally figured out that Tilted Tower in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is indeed a reality.

Clearly, all the fun and excitement of playing Fortnite will return once Tilted Towers emerges from the snow. Week 8 is certainly going to be nostalgic for hundreds of thousands of players.

Myth and Ninja have been having a blast with their return to Fortnite

Following their return to streaming and playing Fortnite, Ninja and Myth have been having an absolute blast. Their once favorite game is now back in their streaming rotation, and it is certainly fun to watch the trio run around the island once again.

Ninja @Ninja Fortnite Chapter 3 is insane. Where are you dropping with your squad? Fortnite Chapter 3 is insane. Where are you dropping with your squad? https://t.co/eyfG83p1Gh

Clearly, thousands of fans want to see the trio crank some 90s after dropping into Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Perhaps SypherPK, Ninja, and Myth can once again dominate the game and even set a new kill record as Tilted becomes a hot drop in a few weeks.

