Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 "Jungle" theme confirmed by Epic Games' co-founder

Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein took to Twitter a while ago to address players' burning Fortnite questions. As is tradition, shortly before the start of each season, he drops one-word hints. This time, the term for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is "Jungle." If the official teasers and leaks were not enough to convince the community of the upcoming theme, his post should.

Time and again, Mark Rein has been accurate with his single-word statements. Although it may not sum up the entirety of the storyline and other major developments associated with it, it summarizes the grand scheme of things.

That said, when combining this information with the latest teaser, it's evident that a sprawling jungle will sooner or later take over the entire island.

However, what's interesting is that as seen in the teaser, the ground in and around the jungle biome has sunk in on itself. It's unclear if this will simply feature as a giant hole in the ground or be turned into an elaborate underground POI. While the former would be an easier option, allowing players to traverse the terrain using Ascenders, having an elaborate POI makes more sense.

That said, here's what's known about the so-called jungle theme in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3's jungle will likely cover the entire island

As seen in the trailer and based on Mark Rein's hint, the entire island, at some point, will be covered by a lush and dense jungle. Although this may sound weird, given that the island has been covered by Chrome and Corruption in the past, having an all-green landscape doesn't sound too bad.

While not all major POIs are shown blanketed by a dense jungle, places like Anvil Square and Mega City will likely be covered.

Considering the official art was released showcasing vines growing on the side of buildings, and alongside Grind Rails, this is a clear indication that the entire city will be covered with trees. A good way to picture the POI will be to think about the abandoned cities in video games such as The Last Of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn.

However, Epic Games will, no doubt, put their own spin on things to stick to their art-style and design guidelines. That being said, by the time Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 concludes, the buildings within certain POIs may start to crumble or deteriorate.

Since Epic Games tends to show real-time decay over the course of time, all major POIs consumed by the jungle will eventually break down. From here on, it's anyone's guess what's in store in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Coming back to the upcoming season, the jungle theme means that there will be many trees, meaning wood will be in abundance. While this is good news for those playing the normal Battle Royale mode, it may not be so for those in the Zero Build mode. More trees means more cover, meaning it will be harder to get clear shots in dense jungles.

This also means that there will be scope to plan ambushes. Players caught in the open can be shot at from every direction, and if weapons like the Exotic Shadow Tracker Pistol remain in the loot pool next season, it will be hard to determine where the bullets are coming from.

Lastly, more trees also means that it will be possible to set entire POIs on fire. For those joining the metaverse in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, it's a good idea to stick to the edges of dense jungles for a chance to make it to the end of each match.

