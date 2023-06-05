Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map concept brings the tropical hype to life

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is almost around the corner. With the leaks hinting at the possibility of a tropical theme for the upcoming season, content creators and fans of the title have already started developing concepts revolving around the possible map. Interestingly enough, there's a chance that some of these concepts might just come true when the new season finally goes live.

The Fortnite map has been an object of fascination ever since its inception. Truth be told, the map itself plays a major role in pushing the storyline in a season.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 concept map highlights a tropical biome

The concept map in question just displays a part of the island, but it captures the essence of the upcoming season's theme. It also features a plethora of locations that are interesting to look at. It's unclear if Epic Games will introduce these locations this way once the new season goes live.

Furthermore, as seen in the concept map, the regions also show different climate effects. For example, on the northwestern section of the map, there is what looks like an active volcano, whereas on the northeastern section, there's a place that looks like it's covered in snow. This is something that isn't new to the game at all.

However, a majority of the map looks like a tropical rainforest. Once this map goes live, players will likely enjoy exploring the terrain and building their playstyles. Although this concept map does not showcase the weapons or other aspects surrounding the theme, players can expect some tangible elements once the new season goes live.

For example, Epic Games has tweaked the mechanics in the game heavily. So it won't be surprising to see the presence of scalable vines. Players could technically climb trees as well, should the developers decide to incorporate such elements in Fortnite. If such a feature is implemented, it has the potential to change the entire dynamic of the game, to begin with.

The leaks suggest that players can also ride raptors in the game once the new season goes live. Although it's still a leak and needs to be taken with a grain of salt, data miners have rarely been wrong about Fortnite. Moreover, the game has introduced rideable animals in the past, so it's not too hard to believe this leak.

That said, it's rather interesting to see how the entire player base has grown with the game. Fortnite, as a title, has focused a lot on community engagement, and most of their updates take a lot of community ideas into account. It will be really interesting to see how the upcoming season sits with the entire player base.

