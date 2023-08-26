Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: How much XP do you need to reach level 100?

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass is filled with many cosmetics that include but are not restricted to character skins and emotes. To unlock these skins, players are required to earn Battle Stars. For every level a player earns, they get about 5 Battle Stars. To unlock all the skins and cosmetics in the said Battle Pass, players need to make their way to level 100.

For players who haven't purchased the premium version of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, it might be okay not to level up completely. However, those who've purchased it should make the most out of it because these Battle Pass cosmetics are unique, and they'll never make it to the item shop. Here's a quick rundown of the XP players need to reach level 100 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

How to reach level 100 quickly in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Over the years, earning XP in the game has become increasingly easy. Almost every action you perform in the game rewards you with a small amount of XP. For example, if you loot a chest, you're rewarded with XP. A plethora of daily and weekly challenges reward you with XP, which eventually translates into levels for the current season.

That said, the total amount of XP needed to reach level 100 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 should be around 7.92 million. The math is elementary. To progress through one level, you are required to earn 80,000 XP. Given that you have 99 levels to go through, you must multiply the XP for each level by the total number of levels.

Can you buy levels in Fortnite?

You can buy levels in Fortnite. This feature was introduced to the game quite early on, and it's a relatively easy way of leveling up in the game. However, this method isn't cheap.

To purchase a single level, you must spend 150 V-Bucks, which is very costly. Alternatively, instead of buying levels directly, you should consider purchasing a level-up pack whenever available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Every level-up pack will give you XP worth 25 levels at a much cheaper price. However, at any given point, just one level-up pack is available in the item shop, so that's the only drawback. There's no level-up pack in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 item shop so far, so you may have to wait until one enters the store.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!