Who is the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

The Secret Skin/Outfit in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season is none other than Ahsoka Tano. She belongs to the Star Wars Series and is part of the current season's Battle Pass. According to leakers/data leakers, the Outfit will be unlockable by September 27, 2023. This date is anticipated and not officially announced by Epic Games.

Aside from the Outfit, there will be eight other cosmetic items that players will be able to unlock. For the time being, what these are remains unknown, but given that Epic Games follows a pattern, they will likely include a Glider, Pickaxe, Back Bling, and perhaps an Emote.

Will the secret skin (Ahsoka Tano) have a Lightsaber Pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Expand Tweet

Although this would be a dream come true for every Star Wars fan, this is not likely going to happen. This stems from the fact that Lightsabers have never been featured as Pickaxes in-game. Every Star Wars Series Outfit has been given a normal Pickaxe over the years. Every character, such as Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, has not been given Lightsabers.

Taking this into consideration, Ahsoka Tano will get a normal Pickaxe. This might be a Beskar Spear or some other elongated tool, such as a staff or walking stick. Despite the community's desire for a Lightsaber Pickaxe, it will likely never come true.

Will other Star Wars Outfits be added in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Expand Tweet

With Ahsoka being the latest show to premiere on Disney+, there's a chance that characters from the show will be featured in-game. However, without leaks or any official information to go on, there's no telling if this will come to fruition.

Nevertheless, if it happens, characters like Baylan Skoll, Sabine Wren, and Shin Hati will be added next. Sadly, similar to Ahsoka, despite these characters being Force Sensitive, they will not be given Lightsaber Pickaxes.

Will there be a Star Wars Mini Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Expand Tweet

According to leakers/data miners, while there will be a Mini Battle Pass featured in-game this season, it will not be related to Star Wars. At the moment, it's being speculated that it will feature Doctor Who. Although the collaboration has been delayed due to the crossover with Lego, a Mini Bass Pass has been in development for quite some time.

Since these things take time to prepare, Epic Games will follow through with the Doctor Who Mini Battle Pass event if the main collaboration is delayed. That said, it will be interesting to see how things pan out in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

With so much planned, the season is going to be filled to the brim with content. Hopefully, it's spaced out properly to ensure that each collaboration gets the attention that it deserves.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!