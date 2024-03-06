Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Aphrodite teaser breakdown

The third Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser has officially been released. It showcases a figure with its wings spread wide, soaring through the sky. While there is some debate as to who this could be, the community seems to unanimously agree that it is Aphrodite. This is based on the fact that the character is female, and a survey skin similar to the one shown in the teaser was discovered not too long ago.

Epic Games posted the third teaser on social media platform X with the quote:

"Don’t fly too close to the sun..."

For those new to Greek mythology, Aphrodite is the ancient Greek goddess of love and beauty. That said, much like the Zeus and Hades teaser, this, too, is giving the community a first potential look at the Aphrodite skin/outfit. Since the character is based on a render, it may look similar in-game. That said, here is a breakdown of the third Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser (Aphrodite).

Third Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser features Aphrodite soaring through the heavens

The teaser showcases Aphrodite in flight, with wings on her back. Since there is a constellation of stars in the shape of her wings, many players believe it could be hinting at a new mythic item.

With Epic Games teasing/hinting at flying being introduced as a movement mechanic, Aphrodite's wings just might be the item in question. For the time being, this is the only noteworthy thing showcased in the teaser. On a side note, players have jokingly mentioned that Aphrodite loves sneakers, given that she's wearing a pair.

Will Aphrodite be a Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Outfit/Skin?

Yes, Aphrodite will be a Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Outfit/Skin. She will be featured alongside Zeus and Hades. However, there is no telling on what page/tier within the Battle Pass she will be featured on. Players will have to wait for information about the same to surface.

Aside from being featured in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, according to leaker/data-miner FortnitePV2, she will likely be an NPC as well. Players might be able to interact with her to purchase Golden Apples. When consumed, these could restore hit points.

Coming to the wings that adorn her back, leakers/data miners are uncertain if she would be selling them or whether that honor would be Hermes. For the time being, that is all we know about Aphrodite and her role in the upcoming season.

