Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons: Full list of new guns coming to the game

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has brought Mount Olympus and Greek Gods to the Island, and with the launch of a new season comes a plethora of weapons and items that are sure to add to the mythological vibe that the season is going for. Alongside a collection of new Mythic weapons such as the Lightning Bolt of Zeus, Epic Games has brought new Assault Rifles and SMGs into the mix to keep the spirit of Battle Royale intact.

The servers for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 are still down as of this writing, with an extended downtime longer than previous updates. However, thanks to an official blog post by Epic Games, we have an idea of the new weapons and items coming in Chapter 5 Season 2. This article will include every single new weapon that will be added to the game when the servers for Chapter 5 Season 2 go back up.

All weapons arriving in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

According to the official blog post from Epic Games, these are the guns, and Mythics confirmed to be coming to Chapter 5 Season 2:

Ares' Warforged Assault Rifle

Warforged Assault Rifle

Drum Gun (Epic & Legendary)

Zeus' Huntress DMR

Huntress DMR

Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hades' Harbinger SMG

Harbinger SMG

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Wings of Icarus

Shield Bubble Jr.

It is important to remember that Epic Games also highlighted how the Chains of Hades, an Olympian Power Mythic much like the Wings of Icarus and Thunderbolt of Zeus, will be added to the game later this season, giving players something to look forward to.

Other new items in Chapter 5 Season 2

In addition to the new weapons and Olympian Power Mythics, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will likely feature new Medallions, replacing the Society Medallions from Chapter 5 Season 2. These new medallions will be titled "Aspects," and players will be able to acquire these by eliminating the corresponding bosses.

Thanks to veteran leaker HYPEX, we have our first look at these Aspects and what they will do in-game:

Aspect of Combat: Imbues ranged weapons with increased damage.

Imbues ranged weapons with increased damage. Aspect of Siphon: Grants healing siphon effect on enemy elimination.

Grants healing siphon effect on enemy elimination. Aspect of Speed: Run faster and jump higher while sprinting.

Run faster and jump higher while sprinting. Aspect of Agility: Gain charges of Underworld Dash over time for quick bursts of mobility.

As players explore the mythological landscape of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, these new weapons and items are sure to make the journey feel more magical and powerful.

